The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have stated “enquiries are ongoing” following an incident in Saturday’s Irish League game involving Carrick Rangers goalkeeper Jack McIntyre and a Cliftonville ball boy.

A PSNI statement has confirmed how “police received a report of an assault at a football match in the Cliftonville Street area of north Belfast on Saturday, March 22” and that “enquiries are ongoing”.

Camera footage published on the BBC Sport NI website on Saturday evening captured the incident at Solitude in a 20-second clip.

The footage shows McIntyre going behind the net to retrieve a ball during the match, with the ball boy approaching the player holding out a ball.

McIntyre takes the ball into his right hand but then appears to push the ball boy with his left.

The moment in the first half led to home fans reportedly booing Carrick goalkeeper McIntyre over the remainder of the Sports Direct Premiership fixture.

It is understood the referee did not caution McIntyre.

A statement released on Sunday by the Irish Football Association confirmed the governing body as “aware of the incident” but highlighted the need to wait until the referee’s report is logged, as per “usual protocol”.

The Irish FA statement in full reads as follows: “The Irish FA is aware of the incident, however, we have to wait until we receive the referee’s report before we can investigate further. This is the usual protocol.”

BBC Sport NI reported the following Irish FA statement on Monday: "Should the matter be formally referred to the Disciplinary Committee, normal disciplinary protocols will be followed in line with established procedures".

Both Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter and his Cliftonville counterpart Jim Magilton were unable to offer any definitive post-match verdict during interviews with BBC Sport NI on Saturday.

"I honestly didn't see it, I heard the crowd roaring, but I didn't see any push, so I have nothing to say," Baxter told BBC Sport NI in his post-match comments.

Cliftonville manager Magilton also told BBC Sport NI in his post-match interview “I haven’t seen it back so I can’t comment”.

"If he has done that then he is lucky and only he will know," said Magilton, as reported by BBC Sport NI. "I haven't seen it back so I can't comment, but if he has put hands on the ball boy and that is the rule then he was lucky not to be sent off.

"You'll have to ask Jack McIntyre whether he laid hands on the boy or not."