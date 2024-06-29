Cliftonville’s focus may have switched to summer pre-season plans but last month’s Irish Cup triumph – a first by the club since 1979 – is back in the spotlight.

The 3-1 victory over Linfield featured a brace of goals by Ronan Hale to help secure success for the Reds – with his first strike at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park now selected as Sports Direct ‘Goal of the Month’ award-winner for May.

The Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association competition selected Hale’s opening finish for honours.

“While Ronan Hale's second goal in this year's Irish Cup final will go down in Cliftonville folklore, it's his first goal on the famous day that has won the Sports Direct Goal of the Month competition for May,” confirmed a NIFWA statement. “With the game poised at 1-1 in extra-time, Hale collected the ball on the left flank, cutting into the box and sending a curling shot in the top corner of the Linfield net.

“The Cliftonville striker will receive Sports Direct vouchers to mark his incredible goal.”

Hale’s brother Rory was full of praise for the goalscorer’s contribution to Cliftonville’s landmark moment.

"I thought he was super and led the line very well,” reflected the older Hale sibling during the post-game celebrations. “I saw him win the majority of headers up against Ben Hall, who is aggressive and likes to win headers.

"What Ronan Hale does with our second goal, not many players in this country can do that and I watch that week in, week out. I'm probably his harshest critic because I know that's what he can do and when he doesn't do it he gets an ear full from me.

"I was shouting for his first goal to pass it to me but he went and put it top bins instead! His second, that's just the confidence he has. That celebration is him enjoying the moment.