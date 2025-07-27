Northern Ireland football icon Gareth McAuley MBE led thousands of players, fans, families and friends through the streets of Coleraine on Sunday evening, officially launching the 42nd edition of the SuperCupNI tournament.

Players, coaches and officials started the parade in the town hall area of Coleraine, walking up Railway End, through the Ballycastle Road and into the Coleraine Showgrounds for the opening ceremony.

McAuley offered a few words of encouragement for everyone involved after previously playing in the tournament in 1994 when he represented the Dundonald Junior League in the Boys’ Junior Section.

More than 1,200 of the brightest young players from five continents have arrived in the region for a week of top-class international youth football, with over 150 matches set to take place at venues across the Causeway Coast and Glens, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim.

More than 55,000 spectators from across the globe are expected to attend the tournament, with the action getting under way on Monday (July 28) and culminating in the drama, emotion and celebration of finals day.

The girls’ Premier and Junior finals will take place at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on Thursday, July 31, while the boys’ Minor, Junior and Premier finals will be staged at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday, August 1.