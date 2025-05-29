'We understand his reasons': Jim Ervin wishes 'smashing kid' well after Ballymena United departure confirmed

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 11:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says he understands why Joe Moore has decided to leave the Sky Blues after joining Armagh City and has wished “a smashing kid” well for the future.

Scottish winger Moore arrived in the Irish League with Portadown in 2022 and went on to enjoy a spell at Dungannon Swifts before joining Ballymena last summer.

The 23-year-old made 22 Premiership appearances last term, scoring three goals, but was mainly limited to cameo outings and hadn’t started since a November defeat to Portadown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moore has now made a move to Championship outfit City, who finished ninth in their first campaign back in Northern Ireland’s second-tier, and Ervin says he will be tracking his progress at Holm Park.

Joe Moore celebrates scoring for Ballymena United against Loughgall last season. (Photo by Pacemaker)Joe Moore celebrates scoring for Ballymena United against Loughgall last season. (Photo by Pacemaker)
Joe Moore celebrates scoring for Ballymena United against Loughgall last season. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"We are disappointed that Joe is moving on, but we understand his reasons,” said Ervin. “He wants to get more regular game time and he feels by moving on he can get that.

“He probably found last season frustrating. He was flying in pre-season but took a hamstring injury the week before the season started and it took him a while to come back.

"That said, he scored some very important goals for us and more importantly he's a smashing kid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can't thank him enough for his contribution and we look forward to tracking his progress at Armagh City."

Ballymena have moved to strengthen this summer by signing goalkeeper Declan Breen from Cliftonville while Ryan McNickle has also arrived at The Showgrounds after an impressive season with Newry City.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Bangor have confirmed the departures of Adam Neale and Jack Reilly as they prepare for life back in the Premiership.

"We would like to thank both Adam Neale and Jack Reilly for their efforts as they depart Clandeboye Park,” the club posted. “Adam, who spent last season on loan at Ballymacash Rangers, scored 38 goals in 67 appearances for the Seasiders picking up Steel & Sons Cup and Premier Intermediate League winners medals along the way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Jack joined Bangor in January from Newington, making 11 appearances and scoring 1 goal as he helped the Seasiders win promotion to the Premiership.

“We thank both Adam and Jack for the part they played in our successes, and wish them well for the future.”

Related topics:Armagh CityPremiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice