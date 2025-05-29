Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says he understands why Joe Moore has decided to leave the Sky Blues after joining Armagh City and has wished “a smashing kid” well for the future.

Scottish winger Moore arrived in the Irish League with Portadown in 2022 and went on to enjoy a spell at Dungannon Swifts before joining Ballymena last summer.

The 23-year-old made 22 Premiership appearances last term, scoring three goals, but was mainly limited to cameo outings and hadn’t started since a November defeat to Portadown.

Moore has now made a move to Championship outfit City, who finished ninth in their first campaign back in Northern Ireland’s second-tier, and Ervin says he will be tracking his progress at Holm Park.

Joe Moore celebrates scoring for Ballymena United against Loughgall last season. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"We are disappointed that Joe is moving on, but we understand his reasons,” said Ervin. “He wants to get more regular game time and he feels by moving on he can get that.

“He probably found last season frustrating. He was flying in pre-season but took a hamstring injury the week before the season started and it took him a while to come back.

"That said, he scored some very important goals for us and more importantly he's a smashing kid.

"I can't thank him enough for his contribution and we look forward to tracking his progress at Armagh City."

Ballymena have moved to strengthen this summer by signing goalkeeper Declan Breen from Cliftonville while Ryan McNickle has also arrived at The Showgrounds after an impressive season with Newry City.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Bangor have confirmed the departures of Adam Neale and Jack Reilly as they prepare for life back in the Premiership.

"We would like to thank both Adam Neale and Jack Reilly for their efforts as they depart Clandeboye Park,” the club posted. “Adam, who spent last season on loan at Ballymacash Rangers, scored 38 goals in 67 appearances for the Seasiders picking up Steel & Sons Cup and Premier Intermediate League winners medals along the way.

“Jack joined Bangor in January from Newington, making 11 appearances and scoring 1 goal as he helped the Seasiders win promotion to the Premiership.