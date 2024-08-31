Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth have confirmed the departure of Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte “by mutual consent” after spending one season at Fratton Park.

The 28-year-old, who scored 47 goals in 150 appearances for Irish League outfit Crusaders before earning a move across the water to Oxford United, played 33 times last term as Pompey secured promotion back to the Championship by winning the League One title.

Whyte also won the English third-tier during a loan spell at Hull City from Cardiff City in 2021 – adding to three Premiership titles collected with Stephen Baxter’s Crues, while he celebrated personal success by sealing NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year accolades.

"Portsmouth Football Club can announce that Gavin Whyte has departed the club by mutual consent,” the club posted on their website. “The 28-year-old Northern Ireland international arrived at Fratton Park last summer and made 33 appearances last season, scoring one goal.

Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte takes on Netherland's Daley Blind in 2019. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

“One of his major contributions arrived at Peterborough in March, with the forward coming off the bench to provide the assist for Kusini Yengi’s match-winning goal.

“Whyte’s final outing for the Blues was at Fratton Park earlier this month in a narrow Carabao Cup loss to Millwall. Everyone at the club would like to thank Gavin for his efforts during the title-winning campaign and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Whyte has earned 30 senior Northern Ireland caps since making his debut in 2018 and scored five times – the most recent of which came in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Kosovo.