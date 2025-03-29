Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbridge Town turned the tables on a first-half deficit for Premier Intermediate League success over high-flying Dollingstown by 2-1 thanks to a Michael McCavitt penalty and Declan Carville header.

Daniel Gordon broke the deadlock at Crystal Park but the hosts came out on top at the final whistle to climb the standings up to 11th from a starting position second bottom.

Here’s the verdict of Town boss Mark Kerr:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

Banbridge Town manager Mark Kerr. (Photo by Colin Lavery)

"Today we just didn't start then fought our way into it, changed a few things at half-time and dominated the second half.

"Dollingstown didn't have a shot in the second half and we created chances.

"Michael McCavitt's sitting in the changing rooms thinking he should have had three at least!

"So it puts us up the table and we're looking up.

"What disappointed me in the first 25 minutes today was because it wasn't how we've played.

"Someone told me a stat that at 13 league games we'd been ahead in 11 but only won two.

"They're now setting their own standards and been top-notch, plus by beating some good sides.

"Today the second half we were well due our win."

FORM...

“We lost players in January but signed really well and ended up bringing six in.

"We probably had too many draws and dropped points early on in the season.

"But, as far as I'm concerned, if we can turn up and be ourselves we're as good as anyone in the league.

"We were in a false position...before Christmas we'd a decent run in the cups and a few games cancelled so ended up with fixtures in hand.

"Other teams were picking up points and it led to some noise from outside looking at Banbridge sitting second bottom wondering what's going on?

"But we were quite calm as we knew we'd games.

"I'm a big fan of goal difference and that result today puts us up the table and with games in hand.

"We played Distillery away before Christmas and drew but played really well and should've won.

"Bar Distillery in the league at home (February’s 2-1 defeat) we've been outstanding.

"That's us unbeaten in March with three wins and two draws.

"And that's how we've been playing."

WINNING GOAL...

"Eoin Lundy played for me at Drumaness and since I brought him in here at Banbridge he's been unreal.

"He's a warrior...before Christmas he played the last 25 minutes against Distillery with a broken bone in his shoulder.

"But his quality on the ball is unreal, as well as a real engine.

"We were creating chances from our set-pieces because of Eoin's quality.

"And for the winner it was off his cross then old man Carville (35 years old) steps up with a wonder header.

"He's been brilliant too and gives us that experience in talking to the younger lads.”

FUTURE...

"On the bench today there were four lads that played for the under 19s this morning and two came on.

"All locals lads, which is brilliant to see....the more we can have the better, some choose to play football in different places for different reasons, we would love them all at Banbridge Town.

"We cut our cloth accordingly at this club and very modest compared to some other clubs in this league.

"For us it's simple...we wanted a top-six finish.

"We'll still try to get that, we will maybe fall shy but we'll see where we end up.

"But given who and what we're competing against, that's success.

"We finished seventh last season and even if we don't get to our goals this season, we're better.

"You look around our team and if you take Deccy (Carville) out of it then our oldest player on the pitch is Andy Wilson at 26.