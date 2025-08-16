WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton says draw against Coleraine is a starting block
Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.
RESPONSE FROM LAST WEEK’S LOSS TO BANGOR?
"Yeah, it was the mindset.
"Certainly last week we let ourselves down in terms of our overall play and our attitude to the game.
"So today was certainly a fantastic game to bounce back in given the quality of Coleraine and the quality players they have.
"Today was about showing that character and attitude and the resilience, all the things that I attribute to this football team. Today we came out with spatefuls of that.
"Of course we can do better with the ball, there's no question of that, and we will get better, but in terms of showing a determination to get a result for our fans, I think today we did that.
TWO DEBUTANTS IN PJ MORRISON AND TOM LAVERY
"They're good players and I knew they could handle it.
"It wasn't an overall reflection on Lewis or Connor, because they're going to play plenty of games for the club.
"I just felt that we needed a change for this game in particular. We got our result, which was important.
"Again, it's recognition of Coleraine and the outstanding players they have.
"We defended for our lives at times. We had moments, not enough, but certainly in terms of getting off the blocks with a point, we'll take that.
CHANCES ESPECIALLY FROM GORMLEY
"Yes, we did. We had great opportunities, we were just a little bit wasteful.
"I think Dean Jarvis makes a remarkable clearance, but I think there's an initial foul. I don't think the referee was going to be brave enough to do it.
"I thought on the day, his erratic decision making enflamed things a little bit because I just thought he was so inconsistent for both teams.