Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton was pleased with his side’s gritted performance as they bounced back from last weekend’s loss to Bangor by drawing with Coleraine at Solitude.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

RESPONSE FROM LAST WEEK’S LOSS TO BANGOR?

"Yeah, it was the mindset.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton shared his views after the goalless draw with Coleraine

"Certainly last week we let ourselves down in terms of our overall play and our attitude to the game.

"So today was certainly a fantastic game to bounce back in given the quality of Coleraine and the quality players they have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today was about showing that character and attitude and the resilience, all the things that I attribute to this football team. Today we came out with spatefuls of that.

"Of course we can do better with the ball, there's no question of that, and we will get better, but in terms of showing a determination to get a result for our fans, I think today we did that.

TWO DEBUTANTS IN PJ MORRISON AND TOM LAVERY

"They're good players and I knew they could handle it.

"It wasn't an overall reflection on Lewis or Connor, because they're going to play plenty of games for the club.

"I just felt that we needed a change for this game in particular. We got our result, which was important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, it's recognition of Coleraine and the outstanding players they have.

"We defended for our lives at times. We had moments, not enough, but certainly in terms of getting off the blocks with a point, we'll take that.

CHANCES ESPECIALLY FROM GORMLEY

"Yes, we did. We had great opportunities, we were just a little bit wasteful.

"I think Dean Jarvis makes a remarkable clearance, but I think there's an initial foul. I don't think the referee was going to be brave enough to do it.