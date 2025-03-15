Portadown manager Niall Currie accepted goalkeeper Aaron McCarey “will beat himself up” over Dungannon Swifts’ goal in the 1-1 draw but declared “I couldn’t care less” give the importance of his number one over the season.

McCarey pushed out a Dillon effort from distance but Andrew Mitchell reacted first for Dungannon Swifts to fire home from a tight angle and hand the visitors a lead.

Portadown hit back despite the loss of Dougie Wilson to a red card for two bookings as a deflected Steven McCullough free-kick left the 10-man hosts with a share of the spoils and the Swifts celebrating securing a top-six Premiership position.

Here’s the verdict of Currie:

Portadown manager Niall Currie during the 1-1 draw with Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

AARON McCAREY...

"He's seen it late (Kealan Dillon shot), he's made the save but will know himself he could've pushed it a wee bit wider.

"But we have to have someone there backing him up (Andrew Mitchell’s goal off the loose ball)...there was no-one there giving him a shout.

"Let me just state...Aaron McCarey has won us so many games this season.

"I couldn't care less, that means nothing to me, he's been the best goalkeeper in the league all season.

"Their one chance in the first half is a one-v-one (John McGovern) and it's a wonderful save.

"He'll beat himself up, no doubt about that...but someone should've been there helping him out.

"It's gone through a lot of bodies...he's made the save.

"He's a class act, he's a leader and I wouldn't give that a second thought.

"He's been unbelievable for us all season and we're sitting in the situation we are because he's been a mainstay.”

TEAM SPIRIT...

"We'd a lot of boys who dug in, I'm really proud of them.

"My teams over the years always have a mixture of everything...but certainly grit.

"Everything that went wrong seemed to go wrong for us.

"We had to take off our captain (Gary Thompson, on a yellow card), we lost a centre-back (Dougie Wilson, red card)...hugely frustrating day on the sidelines.

"But the lads came through, we still looked a threat (with 10 men) right into the 90th minute and they deserve nothing but praise.”

DEFENSIVE ISSUES...

"The biggest disappointment is we've lost Dougie (Wilson), you've Altintop (Baris) out and Lewis (MacKinnon) is not near fit.

"We've got one centre-back (for Coleraine next)...we'll have to come up with something creative but it's not ideal at all.

"And that's why the frustration over Dougie Wilson’s red card.

"From what I can gather and people talking to me the first one (yellow card) is extremely harsh but the second I'm right in front of...I think it's harsh too.”

SEASON'S PERFORMANCE...

"I said at half-time it's a 50-50 game, not much to choose between the two teams.

"Very, very even but whenever you go down to 10 men you're in trouble (so) my pride's through the roof.

"Congratulations to Dungannon (on securing top six).

"If you'd said Dungannon and Portadown would be fighting it out for a top-six spot you'd have people calling you not wise.

"For us to be sitting as a newly-promoted team in the situation we're in, irregardless of what happens the rest of the season, it's been wonderful and the players have been wonderful.