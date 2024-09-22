Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While playing under Niall Currie at Loughgall, Marc Robinson can still hear his advice of “you get better with age” – a lesson he’s carried forward with the current Dunmurry YM boss juggling both playing and management duties at 45.

Goalkeeper Robinson spent 13 years at Lakeview Park, playing in the Premiership and also won the Championship title twice, and while leading Amateur League outfit Dunmurry from the sideline is his main priority these days, he’s still called into action between the sticks.

Robinson made 25 appearances across competitions last season and with further injuries causing havoc this term, he’s started three matches, keeping a clean sheet in their Division 1A triumph over Albert Foundry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From early on it was always Robinson’s intention to play for as long as physically possible and he still gets the same satisfaction from that winning feeling on a Saturday afternoon.

Marc Robinson playing for Loughgall against Carrick Rangers in March 2011. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com)

“If you can still do it to a certain level then why not?" he said. “Age is only a number and unfortunately playing more was forced upon me with our keeper breaking his thumb.

"When I was younger and a few of my friends stopped, I told them they'd regret it in the long run. I'm lucky enough that I'm a goalkeeper and can go that bit longer.

"When the time comes and you have to hang up the boots, you're a long time retired and you'd wish you went longer. I'm going as long as I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always remember when I worked under Niall that he told me 'you get better with age' and that was always in my mind. I've kept going and I've never really thought about my age - I just kept enjoying my football."

Playing has helped give manager Robinson a unique perspective, scanning all in front of him from arguably the best position on the pitch, but he’d prefer to be able to focus on his dugout role at Dunmurry, who currently sit second in the table.

"I've done it for the last couple of years with our other keeper injuring his knee at the start of last season and it was strange because you're a manager in the changing room and when you come out on the pitch you're a player,” he added. “You're having to direct from the back.

“It was enjoyable to a certain point but in my eyes it has to be one or the other. Now our keeper is coming back from a broken thumb I'll be on the sideline."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson has found himself implementing lessons learned from managers throughout his own career, taking the best parts of each and moulding them into his own coaching style.