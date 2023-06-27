The 20-year-old, who progressed through the youth ranks at the likes of Linfield and Glentoran before making his way to Seaview, was a consistent presence in the Crusaders side that won the Premiership Development League last season, scoring eight times after bagging 11 goals in the previous campaign.

He made two league appearances for Stephen Baxter’s outfit and was on the bench for three of their four 2022/23 Europa League qualifying matches but left the reigning Irish Cup champions in April after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

After a period of reflection, Morrow is now ready to go again and prove his undoubted ability under the watchful eye of new manager Stephen Gourley.

Sam Morrow was part of the Crusaders side that won the 2022/23 Premiership Development League. Photo credit: NIFL

"At first it was quite deflating and you almost feel like you blew it,” he reflects on leaving Crusaders. “I had a lot of injuries and Stephen (Baxter) told me I wasn't in his plans and I really respected his honesty with that because he could have kept me on for another year and I could have been up and down with the first team on the bench not getting a kick.

"It gave me a realisation as well and showed me once again that not everything is handed to you on a plate. At the time when I got offered my contract I thought 'this is it' but it's not all sunshine and there needs to be a little bit of rain before the rainbow!

"Your eyes light up with a professional contract and you're a professional player, but it can all be taken away in a flash which is tough.

"I want to get out there and prove my worth and show that as one door closes, another opens - for all kids.

"It's hard as a 20-year-old being told you're not going to make it here. Stevie gave me this chance which I'm grateful for and it's all in my hands now. It's a big season for the club and for me too."

There aren’t many better environments for young players to learn in than the one at Crusaders with experience aplenty in the changing room.

The likes of Philip Lowry, Billy Joe Burns and Paul Heatley are serial winners and some of the best Irish League players of their generation, and Morrow is hoping he can use that education to his benefit.

"There is no messing about there,” he added. “Paul Heatley is a prime example for someone like me, he's a great guy and person.

"They all are at Crusaders and they are willing to take your hand and bring you up and show you why things are done the way they are.

"Robbie Weir has been across the water and if I did something wrong he would tell me straight. He would give me great advice and say 'next time take the ball this way' and little things like that really help.

"It makes you grow as a person as well when you're in that set-up and people want to see you develop and get better. Sometimes you think it's you against the world but people are there to support you."

Dundela finished fourth in the Championship last season, picking up wins against champions Loughgall and second-placed Warrenpoint Town along the way, and Morrow has his sights set on playing his part in furthering that progression.

"I want to hit the ground running,” he said. “It's a big season for me and the club.

"The club are doing up the stand, getting more capacity and you can tell they want to be playing Premiership within a few years and I'm totally with that goal.