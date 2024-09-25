Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Philippe Clement insists that he is "here to stay" at Rangers amid speculation about his suitability for the vacant Anderlecht job.

The Brussels outfit are looking for a new boss after sacking Dane Brian Riemer and former Belgium international Nordin Jbari claimed that the Light Blues’ Belgian boss would be an ideal replacement.

Ahead of the Europa League game against Malmo in Sweden on Thursday, Clement – who signed a new deal in August to keep him at Ibrox until at least 2028 and who played for and managed Club Brugge – gave the notion short shrift.

“I want to speak about that,” said Clement, who revealed Oscar Cortes is out for “several weeks” with a knock picked up in training.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ibrox club amid speculation around the vacant Anderlecht job

“It’s really clear, I engaged myself long-term for Rangers last month, so whoever comes, whatever team comes, I’m not going to go away.

“I’m really clear. I want this project with the club to make it really successful for the future, and we all know we need time for that, we need a few transfer windows for that, we need a lot of work to do that, and that’s what I want to do.

“Because I love the city, I love the club, I love the dynamic at Ibrox with the fans, so I’m here to stay.”

Clement was happy to hear that stand-in chairman John Gilligan this week promised money to spend when the January transfer window opens.

He said: “It’s important and it’s necessary. It was not easy in the summer, we talked about that, maybe the people in the club will talk about that later on, in the next couple of months also, about that situation.

“Of course, as a manager you hope to get more funds in to do the right thing for the club, but with the resources that were there, I think everybody is starting to see that a lot of good things have been made.

“And it’s now interesting to work with that and to focus on that. And then, of course, to plan towards January, what we are doing already, and to plan towards next summer.

“We’re also busy with that, but that’s our job and with recruitment to do. It’s important to have also money to do the right things for the club.”

Rangers’ 20-year-old Colombia attacker Cortes only recently returned from a knee injury picked up on the opening day of the William Hill Premiership campaign against Hearts at Tynecastle and Clement is hoping his run of bad luck has come to an end.

He said: “He got a knock and will be out for several weeks, so that’s a disappointing thing, because he was growing back to his best level, and showing the player that he was, or that he is, and that he will be in the future.

“It’s duels. It’s football, it’s part of football, and you have lucky moments and you have unlucky moments.

“This was an unlucky one, also not a crazy tackle, but you have duels in football and then things can happen.

“He’s been really unlucky these last couple of months with those things.

“I hope all the bad luck for him stops now, and the rest of his career will be the good luck side, but it’s part of football. The rest of the squad stays the same as last weekend.”

With left-back Ridvan Yilmaz still out injured and Jefte suspended, Clement does not have a natural left-back available to face the Swedes, aside from 21-year-old Robbie Fraser, albeit man-of-many-positions Dujon Sterling could fill in at Malmo Stadion or even new signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

Clement said: “We need to find some solutions, of course, because of the suspension of Jefte, and also because Ridvan Yilmaz is not available yet.