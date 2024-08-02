Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippe Clement revealed he has “fallen in love” with Rangers after it was announced on the eve of the new Premiership campaign that the manager has extended his contract at Ibrox until 2028.

The Belgian took over from Michael Beale last October and sparked an upturn in form that included a League Cup triumph and briefly brought them back into title contention before Celtic pulled away in the closing stages.

Rangers’ board have seen enough so far to be convinced that Clement, whose initial deal ran until 2027, is the man to lead them forward over the long term.

“I have a really open and transparent relationship with the board,” the manager told Gers’ website after his deal was confirmed.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has signed a new contract at Ibrox

“In every meeting that we have had you feel the passion and desire to make the club better and that is the same for me.

“I have fallen in love with the club, with the fans, the stadium and with the city. I see huge potential and now we need to make the club better and stronger in every department, that is our goal, and we are all really aligned about that.”

The announcement of Clement’s new deal comes at a time when he is in the midst of overseeing a major squad overhaul, with experienced players like Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Connor Goldson having departed and others like James Tavernier and Todd Cantwell heavily touted to leave this summer.

“Philippe and I had a far-reaching conversation at the end of May,” said Gers chairman John Bennett.

“Our shared ambition was clear: the rebuild of the Rangers men’s first team for the long term as well as short term.

“At that meeting we shook hands on this new contract and the board is delighted that the formalities have been concluded.”