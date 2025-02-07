Rangers manager Philippe Clement

Philippe Clement wanted more out of the winter transfer window for Rangers and revealed finances dictated that Lyall Cameron was recruited from Dundee on a pre-contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old midfielder will join the Light Blues in the summer when his current deal expires, with Portuguese defender Rafael Fernandes the only immediate addition after arriving on loan from Lille, with an option to make the move permanent.

Ahead of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Queen’s Park on Sunday, Clement was asked if he was happy to wait for Cameron until the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end, that’s a financial decision, of course,” said the Belgian boss, who revealed Fernandes has not been added to the Europa League squad, with Danilo, Ianis Hagi and Clinton Nsiala coming in as the three permitted changes.

“We all wanted him to come as fast as possible, but it was not possible. So we needed to wait a few months longer.

“We as a club wanted more. We talked about that at the end. We didn’t achieve all the goals that we wanted, and now it’s about with the squad going full for everything we want, and that’s to win every game. That stays the ambition.

“We will keep looking to develop this group and make it better. Maybe because we missed something in the transfer window it will give an opportunity to somebody else to blossom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lyall is part of our plans that we have with the club to develop young Scottish players or to get young Scottish players with potential.

“We had several talks about how I see him playing and what he could do for the team. So, we’re really happy that he can come next season.”

Clement claimed logic underpinned his Europa League squad adjustment ahead of the last-16 tie next month, where they will face one of FC Twente, Bodo/Glint, Fenerbahce and Anderlecht.

Kieran Dowell, who has moved to Birmingham on loan, injured Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Oscar Cortés, who is making his way back from injury, drop out, with no place for new boy Fernandes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement said: “Firstly, it’s always difficult and we could only make three changes, so that made it even more difficult.

“We have Danilo back in the squad. He was unlucky with his shoulder, with that contact and a bad fall.

“But he’s going to start training next week with the group again, so he will be normally fit for these European games.

“Ianis Hagi to get in the squad again is a very logical one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Clinton Nsiala instead of Nana (Kasanwirjo) was also a logical one. So, that was three and I couldn’t do more. So that’s a pity.

“Two players who fall out because of that is Rafa Fernandes, he’s just here and we have the other centre-backs fit.

“I explained to Rafa and those are the rules. I don’t make the rules for UEFA. He understood the story.

“And Oscar Cortes. With Oscar, it’s the same story as with Dani at the beginning of the season, he was a long time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be more beneficial for him to have a good schedule for one game a week.