Playr-Fit Championship fixtures released as Newry City face tough test at Dundela on the opening weekend of the new season
Last year proved to be one of the most dramatic and action-packed Championship seasons ever witnessed – now with three new clubs, it’s time to do it all over again.
Twelve Championship clubs will compete in the 38-match campaign, which sees 33 regular season games completed before the league splits for the final five rounds, with the league champions earning a place in the top-flight and the runners-up merit a crack at the promotion play-offs.
The pick of the games from the opening round is sees promotion hopefuls Bangor and HW Welders meet at Clandeboye Park. Newry City return to the Championship two seasons after winning the title, and they face a tough opening game at Wilgar Park against Dundela.
Two teams also returning to senior football the Championship are Premier Intermediate League winners Limavady United, who start their campaign at home to Ards – and Promotion Playoff winners Armagh City, who will play Institute at Holm Park.
Also kicking off their season on the opening day will be Ballinamallard United against Ballyclare Comrades at Ferney Park, and Annagh United make the trip to Inver Park to take on Newington.
Opening Playr-Fit Championship Fixtures
Saturday 10 August 2024
Armagh City v Institute
Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades
Bangor v HW Welders
Dundela v Newry City
Limavady United v Ards
Newington v Annagh United
Key Dates
Season Opening Weekend (GW1) – Saturday 10 August 2024
Boxing Day (GW23) – Thursday 26 December 2024
Regular season end (GW33) – Saturday 22 March 2025
Final day of the season (GW38) – Saturday 26 April 2025
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.