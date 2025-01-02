Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portadown have signed former Crusaders and Ballymena United goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.​

The 29-year-old made 86 appearances for Ballymena after beginning his career with Crusaders.

Williamson, who was involved in back-to-back Irish Cup defeats against the Crues in 2022 and 2023, also had spells at Knockbreda and PSNI before making the move to the Sky Blues in January 2019.

He returned to Crusaders as the Seaview club’s number two behind Jonny Tuffey, but left at the end of the 2023-24 campaign after only making three appearances for the north Belfast outfit.

Jordan Williamson with Portadown boss Niall Currie. Picture: Portadown FC

He then joined NAFL Division 2B side Lower Shankill to improve his fitness.

Williamson said he was delighted to be joining a “massive club” with the chance to work alongside Niall Currie instrumental in his decision.

He told the club’s official website: “Portadown is a massive club with massive history and when a club of this stature and a manager like Niall Currie comes calling it's a simple decision.

“I can't wait to get going and to represent this wonderful club.”

Currie, who also has ex-Glentoran keeper Aaron McCarey in the squad, added: “We're delighted to get Jordan on board. To get a goalkeeper of his experience and class is needed as we are trying to build a squad with competition for places and with Jordan on board we feel we have that now.”