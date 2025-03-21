​Portadown’s weekend trip to Coleraine may provide a prized top-six position but manager Niall Currie is confident summer transfer plans stand strong irrespective of this season’s end game.

​The Ports hit the road level on 46 points with Saturday’s hosts but Coleraine hold the upper hand thanks to a superior goal difference by five.

As a result, Currie’s men need a 14th win of the 33 pre-split fixtures to secure celebrations on a first season back on the senior stage with a first top-six finish in a decade.

Defeat for fifth-placed Crusaders by Glentoran and a share of the spoils between the Bannsiders and Ports would also push Caddell’s Seaview side down the table.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

However, Currie is not counting the weekend numbers but instead keeping his focus on the big picture and future plans.

"It would be an unbelievable achievement for a newly-promoted club,” said Currie, now in charge of his hometown club for a second spell. "I'm extremely proud of these boys, the backroom staff and the Board.

"We're getting wonderful support from the club and town's really coming out to back us.

"I'm sure it's been quite a surprising season for a lot of people with so many putting Portadown as automatic favourites to go back down again given the history of promoted clubs.

"But we've signed good players and a wee nucleus keeping on board next year.

"It means I won't have to do the normal rebuild, which is what I've always dreamt of.

"We've that core group and at a good age too.

"It's a huge boost no matter what happens on Saturday.”

Currie’s career has featured a string of success stories in revamping clubs but now he wants to look towards long-term goals with the four-time Irish League champions.

"We've 10 or 11 players signed up for next season and it's always been my aim,” he said. "I don't want to go into clubs and rebuild all the time, I've been doing it a long, long time.

"From Championship to Premiership are two different levels and we've two different types of players.

"We now have a nucleus of player who has proved they can be really competitive in the Premiership.

"We're going to keep that but we want to get better and progress.

"We don't need an overhaul of 18 or so players like last year...we're only looking at maybe five or six.

"But we really want to strengthen - five or six players who will be that 'X Factor' to keep us progressing.

"I still think this club has a huge pull - our fanbase is right up there outside Linfield and Glentoran.

"People will be looking at a Portadown club with our history and potential.

"If we get that new pitch and training facilities that also changes a lot.

"What we have done with what we have is full credit to the players - we get those players for 90 minutes on a Tuesday and Thursday.

"But you look at the fitness levels they've shown this year...they're obviously doing their own work as we've asked and shown that commitment.