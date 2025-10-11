Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says all the hard work and preparation went out the window inside the opening two minutes after their 3-1 loss at home to Coleraine.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at Warden Street.

CONCEDING AFTER 90 SECONDS:

"Our game plan goes out the window after 90 seconds, which is extremely disappointing.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin reflected on his side's loss to Coleraine

"Sloppy goal and we've stood still and we've wanted other people to go and do their jobs.

Like I say, it's as difficult a game as it is, playing against Coleraine who are a quality side, but to concede after 90 seconds, it's disappointing.

"I thought after that we actually came into the game quite well, and then they've scored at a really crucial time again just before half-time.

“We've got in half-time, we've regrouped, we've spoke to the players again and said that the next 10 minutes is crucial...and then within three minutes we've conceded another stupid goal on my behalf.

"We've talked about the threat of Shevy (Matthew Shevlin) in the box, we don't get tight enough, and at that stage it's an uphill battle.

CONCEDED EARLY AGAINST GLENTORAN ALSO?

"Yeah, and that comes down to concentration, because there's no other word for it.

"It comes down to a lack of concentration and a lack of communication.

"Like I say, overall we know the movements that the players make. The players were well drilled, it's not that they weren't prepared.

"It's a lack of concentration and a lack of communication. It's like we've waited for someone else to go and do their job and you can't give a quality side like Coleraine that time or space to do that.

FIRST-HALF SHOWED THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME CLUBS?

“Yeah, listen, it's so difficult but that's what it is.

"There's no point in me going on and saying it's the difference between full-time and part-time.

"We've got to prepare as best as we possibly can. We've got to do as best as we possibly can.