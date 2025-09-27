Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins praised his side for their comeback success as Joel Cooper’s winner earned a 2-1 victory.

Here’s what he had to say after the success at home to Carrick Rangers

IMPORTANT TO BOUNCE BACK FROM FIRST DEFEAT?

“The most pleasing thing for me about it was we recovered from a goal behind.

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins

“We didn't start the game well, we went a goal behind and we managed to find a way.

"The equalising goal, it's a great pass from Levi Ives, Zane Okoro was a constant threat all day, and he puts it across the box and we get a goal from it.

"And the second goal is a brilliant team goal where Patching plays Glackin in behind...it’s a great delivery for Joel who puts it away.

"We weren't at our best, by no means we weren't at our best, but we found a way to win and that's the most important thing after a defeat.

"And saying that, I have to praise the opposition. I think Carrick were really well set up, really well set up, caused us problems, particularly on the counter attack, and putting the ball in our box.

"But listen, they've done a great job there with good players, good staff and they'll be a tough game for anyone.”

LEARN SOMETHING DIFFERENT ABOUT YOUR PLAYERS?

“Listen, when you suffer a defeat, it's tough.

"Particularly when we started the season, we were playing really good free-flowing stuff, and then you get a setback and today wasn't overly free-flowing.

"There was some good play, but we dug in and we found a way to win – and the players showed character.

"We had to get a couple of big lads on the pitch there towards the end to try and see the game out.”

MAXIMISE ON GLENTORAN’S POSTPONEMENT AGAINST LARNE?

"Aye, listen, it's three games in.

"I don't really concern myself too much with what's going on at any other club.

"We had enough to worry about. We needed to bounce back against a good team and I have to say they're a good team.