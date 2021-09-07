Glen Kamara provides Rangers contract update after transfer interest

Glen Kamara is fully focused on Rangers after admitting there was “some interest” during the transfer window.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:10 pm

The Finnish international starred at the European Championships.

It was expected that a number of teams would be keen to sign the midfielder who had an excellent season as Rangers won the Scottish Premiership.

He remained at the club and played a starring role in the recent 1-0 win over Celtic.

“From what I know, there has been some interest from different teams in different leagues,” Kamara said ahead of Finland’s World Cup qualifier against France.

“I know that, but my full focus is on Rangers.

“If something had happened, then it would have happened. But it didn’t happen, and the focus is on Rangers, which is something I look forward to.”

Kamara’s current deal runs until 2023 but talks have taken place over an improved deal.

“There have been talks and they have been on-going,” he confirmed. “We will see what happens.”