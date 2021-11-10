McManaman warning to Steven Gerrard over Aston Villa link

The Scottish champions’ manager is understood to be high in the thoughts of Aston Villa to replace Dean Smith who was sacked as manager on Sunday after five consecutive defeats.

Bookmakers have the former Liverpool captain odds-on favourite to make the move and managing director Christian Purlow, who worked with Gerrard during his playing days at Anfield, is reportedly ready to make a formal approach to Rangers to speak to the boss about the job.

However the potential opportunity has split opinion and former England and Liverpool midfielder McManaman has joined Merseyside team-mate Danny Murphy and Rangers legend Ally McCoist in cautioning against a move.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

“If it was Steven going to that club I would just say ‘No!’, McManaman said.

“The way that they’ve treated their manager, does that mean if Steven loses five on the bounce is he going to get canned as well? And it’s just accepted?! Absolutely not.

“The main thing is to be happy, to have a relationship with your owner, trust each other – and trust each other when things are going a little bit south rather than when everything is going great.”