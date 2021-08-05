Rangers Champions League boost as Ibrox to return to full capacity

The club have reached agreement with Glasgow City Council for the 51,082-seater stadium to fully reopen, subject to conditions of the local authority’s Safety Advisory Group, from Monday, when most of Scotland’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions are set to be lifted.

The news comes as Rangers prepare to host Malmo in the second leg of their Champions League third round qualifier at Ibrox on Tuesday, with Steven Gerrard issuing a rallying cry to supporters to get behind the team following the 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Sweden.

It will be the first time the Premiership champions have played in front of a home capacity crowd in almost 17 months, since a 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in a Europa League fixture back on March 12 last year.

Rangers are set to welcome capacity crowds back to Ibrox

A statement read: “Rangers can confirm there will be a full capacity at Ibrox Stadium going forward, subject to conditions prescribed by the Safety Advisory Group of Glasgow City Council.

“The ticket office will be in contact with season tickets holders today to confirm the process for ticket allocation for Tuesday’s match v Malmö.

“We cannot wait to hear you roaring, from the stands of Ibrox Park.”