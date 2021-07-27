Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hails attitude of summer signing Fashion Sakala

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during pre-season. Pic by PA.

Sakala has made an instant impact at Ibrox after arriving from Belgian side Oostende via a spell in quarantine.

The 24-year-old fired home a powerful effort to equalise against Real before Cedric Itten struck a late winner.

On Sakala, Gerrard told Rangers TV: “There’s still loads to come in terms of fitness, in terms of getting him up to speed, in terms of the information we are giving him.

“But one thing I will say is that he’s come in with an incredible attitude.

“He’s been an absolute role model to everyone where he’s come from in terms of his country.

“He’s come here with energy, he’s been bright, wanting to learn and pick up every bit of information. He’s smiling, he’s enjoying it and he’s grateful to be here.

“He’s been an absolute pleasure to work with in the opening week/10 days but there’s loads more to come.

“You can see he’s exciting. We still need to help him and polish the diamond but hopefully he will go on to be the player we all expect.”

Itten is looking to build on a debut season which saw him score six goals but only make nine starts out of his 37 appearances.

The 24-year-old Swiss forward could now get a chance to shine when Rangers host Livingston in their cinch Premiership opener with Alfredo Morelos enjoying some extra time off.

Gerrard said: “He has probably been the stand-out attacking player over the course of pre-season. He has been available for the most minutes, he hasn’t missed a training session.

“He seems more settled in the city now that himself and his girlfriend can get about and socialise a bit more.