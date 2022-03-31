Rangers pull plug on Sydney Super Cup and Celtic friendly

The Ibrox club issued a 44-word statement detailing the reason why they have withdrawn from the controversial tournament.

Rangers have been due to play Celtic in the four-team tournament in Australia later this year when the Scottish Premiership breaks for the World Cup in Qatar.

The club’s participation in the Super Cup would have seen the first ever Old Firm match played overseas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have pulled out of the Sydney Super Cup

Their involvement was met by an angry backlash from supporters with banners protesting against it, while the recent match with Dundee at Dens Park was interrupted by supporters throwing tennis balls onto the pitch to vent their feelings towards the board.

Prior to the derby on November 20, Rangers were due to play Western Sydney Wanderers and Celtic were to face Sydney FC.

The statement read: “Rangers can confirm the Club will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup in November 2022.