Rangers revealed as '2nd most successful' team in Europe since 2018/19

Only Dutch giants Ajax, with 18.600, have scored more points for the UEFA country ranking than the Ibrox club.

As pointed out by Swiss Football Data, Rangers scored 16.825, ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The club’s return to European football after a five-year absence was a disaster when the club lost in the Europa League first qualifying round to Luxembourg outfit Progres Niederkorn.

A result which ended with former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha entering a heated discussion with fans who had travelled to Luxembourg.

Since Steven Gerrard arrived at the club in the summer of 2018 they have been on an upward trajectory, reflected in their European performances.

Twice they reached the Europa League group stage having started in the first qualifying round, progressing to the round of 16 in the second of those campaigns.

They got to the round of 16 once more before reaching the Europa League final last season after dropping into the competition following elimination from the Champions League qualifiers.

Across the past four European campaigns they played 64 matches, losing just 13.

Celtic with a points score of 11.700 reached the top 20, just behind Sevilla, Benfica and Shakhtar Donetsk.

In all four seasons they played in the Europa League group stage having started in the Champions League qualifiers. They reached the knockout stage twice, while they dropped into Conference League last season following a third-place finish in the group.