What next for Rangers in Europe after Champions League exit to Malmo?

Steven Gerrard's men lost 2-1 to ten-man Malmo at Ibrox on Tuesday night which gave Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

Rangers were due to face Ludogorets Razgrad for a place in the Champions League group stages if they progressed.

It appeared they were set to do just that in front of a packed Ibrox crowd when Alfredo Morelos gave the team a 1-0 lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have lost their past three matches

However, Antonio-Mirko Colak netted twice in four minutes after the break. Bonke Innocent had already been sent off for the Swedes for two yellow cards just before the interval.

Rangers now drop down into the Europa League.

They will face the winners of the tie between Kairat of Kazakhstan or Armenians Alashkert for a place in the group stages.