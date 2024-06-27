Relegated duo Dergview and Knockbreda to face each other on the opening day of the season as the Premier Intermediate fixtures are released

By Johnny McNabb
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:21 BST
The 2024/2025 Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures are out as 14 teams battle it out next season.

It’s all systems go for the start of Premier Intermediate League (PIL) as the battle for a place in senior football kicks off on Saturday 24 August.

The 14-team division of the top Intermediate clubs will see all clubs play each other home and away to complete a 26-match campaign, with the eventual winners claiming a place in next season’s Playr-Fit Championship and the runners-up qualifying for the end of season promotion play-offs.

The season kicks off with the two teams relegated from the Championship last season coming together at Darragh Park as Dergview take on Knockbreda, as both clubs look to plot a swift return to senior football.

Oxford Sunnyside will compete in the Premier Intermediate League for the first time ever as they host Portstewart on the opening day of the season. (Picture: Oxford Sunnyside)Oxford Sunnyside will compete in the Premier Intermediate League for the first time ever as they host Portstewart on the opening day of the season. (Picture: Oxford Sunnyside)
Another new club to the division will play their first ever game in the NI Football League at home, as newly promoted Oxford Sunnyside welcome Portstewart to Knockrammer Park.

There’s a big battle of the promotion hopefuls at the Bluebell as Ballymacash Rangers take on Warrenpoint on the opening day, and Rathfriland Rangers will aim to follow up their impressive first season in NIFL against Lisburn Distillery.

Elsewhere, Banbridge Town welcome Kenny Shiels’ Moyola Park side to Crystal Park, Dollingstown are at home to Tobermore United and Coagh United take on Queens University in an action packed first weekend of Premier Intermediate League football.

Opening Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League Fixtures (Saturday, August 24)

Ballymacash Rangers v Warrenpoint Town

Banbridge Town v Moyola Park

Coagh United v Queens University

Dergview v Knockbred

Dollingstown v Tobermore United

Oxford Sunnyside vs Portstewart

Rathfriland Rangers v Lisburn Distillery

