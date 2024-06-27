Relegated duo Dergview and Knockbreda to face each other on the opening day of the season as the Premier Intermediate fixtures are released
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s all systems go for the start of Premier Intermediate League (PIL) as the battle for a place in senior football kicks off on Saturday 24 August.
The 14-team division of the top Intermediate clubs will see all clubs play each other home and away to complete a 26-match campaign, with the eventual winners claiming a place in next season’s Playr-Fit Championship and the runners-up qualifying for the end of season promotion play-offs.
The season kicks off with the two teams relegated from the Championship last season coming together at Darragh Park as Dergview take on Knockbreda, as both clubs look to plot a swift return to senior football.
Another new club to the division will play their first ever game in the NI Football League at home, as newly promoted Oxford Sunnyside welcome Portstewart to Knockrammer Park.
There’s a big battle of the promotion hopefuls at the Bluebell as Ballymacash Rangers take on Warrenpoint on the opening day, and Rathfriland Rangers will aim to follow up their impressive first season in NIFL against Lisburn Distillery.
Elsewhere, Banbridge Town welcome Kenny Shiels’ Moyola Park side to Crystal Park, Dollingstown are at home to Tobermore United and Coagh United take on Queens University in an action packed first weekend of Premier Intermediate League football.
Opening Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League Fixtures (Saturday, August 24)
Ballymacash Rangers v Warrenpoint Town
Banbridge Town v Moyola Park
Coagh United v Queens University
Dergview v Knockbred
Dollingstown v Tobermore United
Oxford Sunnyside vs Portstewart
Rathfriland Rangers v Lisburn Distillery
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.