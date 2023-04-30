The Glens knew they had to beat Crusaders at Seaview and despite clinching a 2-1 win, their quest for second place and entry into Europe would be thwarted as Linfield beat Cliftonville on the other side of north Belfast to seal the runners-up spot.

It means that McAree's men will enter the end of season European play-offs which start on May 10.

"We have to try and keep the run of momentum going," he said.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree

"I wouldn't say we were brilliant against Crusaders but I thought we competed.

"I thought we did enough to win the game, but we're going to have to be better.

"Thankfully finishing third we get home advantage for both games if we get through.

"Teams will not want to come and play us at The Oval.

"We have decent players and if they turn up on the night and perform we'll do OK."

Only three points separated the 'Big Two' in the final standings and McAree believes a loss and a draw to Glenavon at home is an example of results that could have made the difference.

"You'll always look at matches within the run of fixtures you've had and you'll regret results.

"We took one point out of six at home to Glenavon, and ultimately if we had done a bit more in those two games it could have been different.

"But every club will look at fixtures and results that went against them over the course of the season.

"But I think the boys have done exceptionally well since our game away at Newry in the middle of January.

"We asked them to put themselves in a position where they could maybe ask a question or put themselves in the picture where they could maybe sneak into Europe automatically and push close to the top of the table.

"A short while ago we were still in the Irish Cup and close to second in the league and still had the play-off, so we knew we had chances to get it.