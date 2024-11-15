Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City have announced that they have released manager Ruaidhri Higgins from the remainder of his contract by mutual consent.

The news comes after the Candystripes were beaten in the recent FA Cup final by Drogheda United, with a late collapse in the League of Ireland meaning they failed to qualify for Europe next season.

Higgins’ men at one point looked like they were going to win a league and cup double but a poor end to the season meant they ended up empty-handed, with a section of the Derry becoming disillusioned with results.

Limavady man Higgins took the Derry City post during the 2021 campaign and helped to lead his boyhood club to two FA Cup finals, winning the competition in 2022.

Ruaidhri Higgins has left his position as Derry City manager via mutual consent. Photograph: George Sweeney

Furthermore, he guided the Brandywell-based outfit to European qualification on three occasions and twice runners-up in the league.

In a statement, Derry City said “everyone involved with Derry City Football Club would like to thank Ruaidhrí for all he has done for the club and we wish him and his family every success for the future.”

They added that a search for a new manager will begin immediately.

Higgins, who played for Derry City during his career, posted an emotional farewell on Derry City’s website.

He wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Derry City FC. As a proud Derry City man, it has been an honour to manage this football club – I have always given my all.

“Along with the staff, we took over on the 23rd April 2021 with the club at the bottom of the table. That season we qualified for Europe, my proudest achievement to date.

"In 2022 we won the FAI Cup for the first time in a decade and finished 2nd in the league and in 2023 we played in three rounds in Europe, again finishing second in the league.

"I am proud of all we have achieved together but I cannot deny that 2024 has been disappointing considering we were hoping to complete a domestic double and ultimately fell short.

"I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Philip O’Doherty, for his unwavering support from start to finish.

"To the players, staff, board, volunteers and the supporters that backed us through the good and difficult times I thank you.

"I’ve had the privilege of managing some fantastic players. I have no doubt that the group will continue to compete for honours in the seasons ahead.

"Wishing you all the best, Ruaidhrí.”

Meanwhile, the exodus at the Brandywell has continued as Ballymena United have announced the signing of skipper Patrick McEleney. The midfielder is set to join the Sky Blues at the start of the January transfer window after his deal at Derry City comes to an end.

His brother Shane will also be playing north of the border come the New Year after signing an 18-month deal with Glentoran, with an option for a further 12 months. The 33-year-old previously worked with Glentoran boss Declan Devine at Derry City, winning the FAI Cup in 2012.