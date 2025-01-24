Stefan Seaton resigns as Ballymena United assistant manager due to difficulties in balancing time between jobs
The 52-year-old has been part of Jim Ervin's backroom staff since he was appointed as Sky Blues boss in the summer of 2023.
When he was appointed by the Braidmen, Ervin said: "Stefan is my assistant. The experience he has in youth football in Northern Ireland is priceless. He coached me as a youngster.
"He has worked hard in the background, and it was a no-brainer to invite Stefan in.”
United managed to avoid relegation to the Championship in Ervin’s first season in charge as they beat Institute in a play-off.
However, with an increasing workload as a scout for Premier League giants Liverpool, Seaton believes he has been left with no other option but to resign from his position at The Showgrounds with immediate effect.
In a brief statement on Ballymena's social media channels, Seaton wrote: "I have two jobs in football and it has become increasingly difficult to balance both, so I’ve had to resign as Ballymena United assistant manager.
"I’d like to thank everyone at the club for making me feel part of the family in the last 18 months. There’s a brilliant squad of players at The Showgrounds, together with the best supporters in the league, and I wish them every success for the future."
Ballymena United thanked Seaton for serving the club well during his 18 months on Warden Street and wished him well for the future.
