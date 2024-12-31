Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Baxter said there was an air of inevitability over Carrick Rangers’ goalless draw against Crusaders at Taylors Avenue on Monday.

It was Carrick’s third successive draw and boss Baxter felt conditions on the night played a part in the stalemate.

He told BBC Sport NI: “It was always going to be a difficult night with the wind and the conditions, Crusaders changed their shape because of the wind, bringing in Jordan Owens to win the high ball but we dealt with it really well.

“Crusaders didn't threaten all night, I don't think there was a shot on our goal, we probably had the two better chances.

Carrick's Paul Heatley is tackled by Jarlath O'Rourke of Crusaders

“It had a 0-0 written all over it at half-time, not one you'll want to watch back but you have to play the conditions.

“One goal would have won the game as there was very little in it,” added Baxter.

“Since I've come in it has been six draws, three wins and two defeats so it has been good from us. We have been pleased with the effort, but we need to turn some of [these] draws into wins.”

Kyle Cherry and Seanan Clucas saw opportunities go begging in the second half for the hosts.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell was satisfied with a point on the road for his injury-hit side, with leading scorer Kieran Offord badly missed after picking up a knock.

Caddell said: “It was always going to be a game like that tonight, we had a patched-up squad, that's been the story of our season.

“We had four more players not available from Boxing Day, so it is a good point considering it was nine or 10 unavailable. We had injured players still playing so to be able to dig out a 0-0 draw is good.

“It's a tough place to come, we were beaten 3-0 here last time and we wanted a response which we got.

“The pitch wasn't great and there was the wind, it wasn't one for the purist it lacked that bit of quality, but work-rate and endeavour was there in abundance.”

Meanwhile, Coleraine earned a 3-1 win away at Loughgall.