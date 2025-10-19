Interim boss Steven Smith believes things can turn around quickly at Rangers despite admitting to feeling "frustration" about the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox.

The under-19s boss was taking the reins of the first team for the first time while the club search for a new boss to replace the sacked Russell Martin, with former Rangers player Kevin Muscat set to take over.

The Light Blues started with purpose and took the lead after 25 minutes through midfielder Thelo Aasgaard but the second half saw United fight back with goals from substitute Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald.

Rangers captain James Tavernier equalised with a fine finish in the 86th minute but the hosts ended the day with just one William Hill Premiership win in eight fixtures, ahead of the Europa League clash with Brann in Norway on Thursday night.

Rangers' James Tavernier at the final whistle following Saturday's 2-2 draw against Dundee United at Ibrox. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Asked if he thought things could change overnight when a new manager comes in, former Rangers player Smith said: "I do, yeah, and people might say that's very optimistic and I understand why.

"But I've seen enough in the first-half performance and enough in the training days I've had, which has been probably four or five training sessions, that there is good players there and it can turn quickly.

"But as I say, I mentioned it pre-game that time's running out, it has to be now.

"And I thought that would have been today after the first half. I felt like at that point this could be it, but it wasn't to be.

"I think when you look at the first half, there is positives there. I think there was good individual performances, but the game does not last 45 minutes.

"So any potential new manager that's watching knows there is talent in the group.

"But it's just about how you get that consistency over a 90-minute game. And then the results will start to change.

"I think to go from the level in the first half where you're thinking you should be two or three goals up to coming away at the end where you're probably lucky to get a point is quite frustrating.

"When you've only worked with a group of four, I think four or five training sessions, it's quite difficult.

"But it's not my job to go in at the end of the game and rant and rave at this moment and dig people out and shout."

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin felt fortunate to go into the interval in Govan only a goal down but left Ibrox feeling two points were dropped.

The Irishman said: "We were very lucky to go in at half-time only a goal behind. I thought we grew into the game in the second half, and obviously getting the equaliser was important.

"We felt at that point, if were able to get things back on level terms that the atmosphere might change again in our favour and you could kind of sense that anxiety coming from the stands.