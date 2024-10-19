Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United’s winning run came to an end as Rhyss Campbell’s goal edged Coleraine to all three points in the derby.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballymena Showgrounds.

2: A looping header in the Coleraine penalty area forces Max Little to tip the ball over the bar for a corner.

8: Good play by Dean Jarvis and Jamie McGonigle on the left-hand side tees up Ciaron Harkin who fires wide.

Rhyss Campbell celebrates his goal for Coleraine against Ballymena United

10: Another sight of goal for Coleraine as Dylan Boyle sends a 25-yard strike off target against his former club.

22: A free-kick from distance by McGonigle is straight into the gloves of O’Neill.

33: Ballymena threaten from a corner yet again as Aaron Jarvis' header meets Calvin McCurry who can't find a way past Little.

40: Little tips Kym Nelson's header around the post for a corner.

45: Little makes a great save to deny Josh Carson's free-kick.

H-T: Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 0

55: Close for Coleraine as a long ball is headed only into the path of Rhyss Campbell who hits a sweet strike just wide.

64: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 1

A breakthrough for the visitors as sustained pressure results in Harkin crossing for Campbell who heads in.

71: A free-kick by Glackin goes just over the crossbar as Coleraine look to double their lead.

74: O’Neill palms away a strong strike by McGonigle after he cut in from the left-hand side.

77: The Sky Blues should be level as a cross meets Aaron Jarvis unmarked and the midfielder cannons a strike off the crossbar.

85: Little called into action to hold onto Oisin Devlin’s deflected effort.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Rocks, Jarvis (Devlin ‘81 mins), Kennedy, Scott (Devine ‘77 mins), McCurry, Brown, McCallion, McMurray (Moore ‘56 mins), Carson.

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Coates, Gawne, O’Donnell.

COLERAINE: Little, Jarvis, Boyle, Kelly, Campbell, Scott, Shevlin, McClelland, Harkin, Glackin, McGonigle (Murray ‘83 mins)

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Murray, Carse, McLaughlin, Gaston, Devine, Smith.