STORY OF THE MATCH: Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 1

By Johnny McNabb
Published 19th Oct 2024, 16:55 BST
Ballymena United’s winning run came to an end as Rhyss Campbell’s goal edged Coleraine to all three points in the derby.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballymena Showgrounds.

2: A looping header in the Coleraine penalty area forces Max Little to tip the ball over the bar for a corner.

8: Good play by Dean Jarvis and Jamie McGonigle on the left-hand side tees up Ciaron Harkin who fires wide.

Rhyss Campbell celebrates his goal for Coleraine against Ballymena UnitedRhyss Campbell celebrates his goal for Coleraine against Ballymena United
Rhyss Campbell celebrates his goal for Coleraine against Ballymena United

10: Another sight of goal for Coleraine as Dylan Boyle sends a 25-yard strike off target against his former club.

22: A free-kick from distance by McGonigle is straight into the gloves of O’Neill.

33: Ballymena threaten from a corner yet again as Aaron Jarvis' header meets Calvin McCurry who can't find a way past Little.

40: Little tips Kym Nelson's header around the post for a corner.

45: Little makes a great save to deny Josh Carson's free-kick.

H-T: Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 0

55: Close for Coleraine as a long ball is headed only into the path of Rhyss Campbell who hits a sweet strike just wide.

64: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 1

A breakthrough for the visitors as sustained pressure results in Harkin crossing for Campbell who heads in.

71: A free-kick by Glackin goes just over the crossbar as Coleraine look to double their lead.

74: O’Neill palms away a strong strike by McGonigle after he cut in from the left-hand side.

77: The Sky Blues should be level as a cross meets Aaron Jarvis unmarked and the midfielder cannons a strike off the crossbar.

85: Little called into action to hold onto Oisin Devlin’s deflected effort.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Rocks, Jarvis (Devlin ‘81 mins), Kennedy, Scott (Devine ‘77 mins), McCurry, Brown, McCallion, McMurray (Moore ‘56 mins), Carson.

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Coates, Gawne, O’Donnell.

COLERAINE: Little, Jarvis, Boyle, Kelly, Campbell, Scott, Shevlin, McClelland, Harkin, Glackin, McGonigle (Murray ‘83 mins)

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Murray, Carse, McLaughlin, Gaston, Devine, Smith.

Referee: Ian McNabb

