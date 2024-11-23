STORY OF THE MATCH: Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 1
Here’s a story of the match from Taylors Avenue:
13: Kyle Cherry’s deep free-kick is headed over the crossbar by Emmett McGuckin at the back post.
28: Cherry’s free-kick from 25 yards is inches wide of the near post.
43: Chance for the Swifts as Andy Mitchell slips the ball into the path of Kealan Dillon who has a strike saved by Ross Glendinning.
45: Big opportunity for the hosts as Josh Andrews and McGuckin combine to tee-up Danny Gibson who hits a well-struck effort wide.
H-T: Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 0
54: A shot on goal from Paul Heatley sails harmlessly wide for Stephen Baxter’s side.
60: A long ball by Andrews is on the money for Nedas Maciulaitis but he can’t steer his attempt on target.
61: Glendinning is called into action for the Amber Army as he is alert to grab Dillon’s strike.
62: A punt up the park by Joe Crowe releases Heatley and his daisy cutter goes inches wide.
76: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Knowles)
One that Glendinning won’t want to see again as James Knowles’ free-kick is palmed into the net to give the visitors the breakthrough.
78: Cherry’s driven free-kick at the other end is pushed away by Declan Dunne.
F-T: Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 1
CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, McGuckin (Forsythe ‘73 mins), Maciulaitis, McCullough, Buchanan-Rolleston, Clucas, Andrews (Cushley ‘83 mins), Crowe, Cherry, Heatley, Gibson.
Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Surgenor, Gordon, Allen, Given.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry, Knowles (J. Scott ‘81 mins), Dillon (McGovern ‘69 mins), Glenny, McGinty, Galvin (Alves ‘69 mins), Wallace, Mitchell (Maguire ‘88 mins), Bigirimana.
Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), King, Boyd.
Referee: Shane McGonigle.
