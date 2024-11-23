James Knowles celebrate his winner for Dungannon Swifts against Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue

James Knowles’ free-kick proved to be the difference as Dungannon Swifts picked up all three points away at Carrick Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a story of the match from Taylors Avenue:

13: Kyle Cherry’s deep free-kick is headed over the crossbar by Emmett McGuckin at the back post.

28: Cherry’s free-kick from 25 yards is inches wide of the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

43: Chance for the Swifts as Andy Mitchell slips the ball into the path of Kealan Dillon who has a strike saved by Ross Glendinning.

45: Big opportunity for the hosts as Josh Andrews and McGuckin combine to tee-up Danny Gibson who hits a well-struck effort wide.

H-T: Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 0

54: A shot on goal from Paul Heatley sails harmlessly wide for Stephen Baxter’s side.

60: A long ball by Andrews is on the money for Nedas Maciulaitis but he can’t steer his attempt on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

61: Glendinning is called into action for the Amber Army as he is alert to grab Dillon’s strike.

62: A punt up the park by Joe Crowe releases Heatley and his daisy cutter goes inches wide.

76: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Knowles)

One that Glendinning won’t want to see again as James Knowles’ free-kick is palmed into the net to give the visitors the breakthrough.

78: Cherry’s driven free-kick at the other end is pushed away by Declan Dunne.

F-T: Carrick Rangers 0 Dungannon Swifts 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, McGuckin (Forsythe ‘73 mins), Maciulaitis, McCullough, Buchanan-Rolleston, Clucas, Andrews (Cushley ‘83 mins), Crowe, Cherry, Heatley, Gibson.

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Surgenor, Gordon, Allen, Given.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Curry, Knowles (J. Scott ‘81 mins), Dillon (McGovern ‘69 mins), Glenny, McGinty, Galvin (Alves ‘69 mins), Wallace, Mitchell (Maguire ‘88 mins), Bigirimana.

Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), King, Boyd.