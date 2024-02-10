Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s a story of the match in north Belfast:

4: Jamie McGonigle does well to retrieve possession for Coleraine and finds Conor McKendry who hits a 20-yard effort into the gloves of David Odumosu.

4: Less than sixty seconds later, Coleraine threaten again as McKendry picks up the ball and forces a corner following a strike from 25 yards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shea Kearney celebrates his goal for Cliftonville in the 4-1 win against Coleraine at Solitude

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7: First sight of goal for Cliftonville as Sam Ashford is picked out on the left-hand side and his cross meets the head of Rory Hale who nods over.

11: GOAL – Cliftonville 1 (Ronan Hale) Coleraine 0

Not one Coleraine goalkeeper Rory Brown will want to see back again as he slips on the ball and allows Ronan Hale a simple finish.

22: GOAL – Cliftonville 2 (Kearney) Coleraine 0

Ronan Hale turns goal provider as he cuts the ball back to the edge of the area and Shea Kearney hits a crisp effort into the bottom corner.

30: Coleraine work the ball out to McKendry and his cross is cleared as far as Lee Lynch who has an effort deflected wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32: Jack Scott’s cross for the Bannsiders is headed over the crossbar by Graham Kelly.

39: Kelly’s cross on the left-hand side is headed off target by Matthew Shevlin.

45: The hosts only clear the ball as far as McKendry who sends an instinctive strike just wide of the far post.

H-T: Cliftonville 2 Coleraine 0

49: GOAL – Cliftonville 2 Coleraine 1 (McGonigle)

A lifeline for the Bannsiders? McKendry’s cross meets the head of Shevlin and after the ball is parried, McGonigle is on hand to fire in his second goal in as many games.

52: GOAL – Cliftonville 3 (Ashford) Coleraine 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another defensive horror show for the visitors as Paddy Burns’ throw-in isn’t defended and Ashford converts into the far corner.

60: Rory Hale blasts harmlessly wide for Cliftonville from distance.

70: A deep cross in Cliftonville’s penalty area is seized upon by McKendry who sends a shot wide of the far post.

72: Neat football by Cliftonville allows Ashford to tee up Rory Hale but he scoops over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79: Cliftonville are reduced to ten men as Odhran Casey receives a second yellow card.

80: Big opportunity for Coleraine as Lynch’s free-kick meets the head of Shevlin but he’s thwarted by David Odumosu.

90: GOAL – Cliftonville 4 (Rory Hale) Coleraine 1

Another goal the visitors won’t want to see back but full credit to Rory Hale who arrows an unstoppable effort into the back of the net via the post.

F-T: Cliftonville 4 Coleraine 1

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Rory Hale, Mallon (Stewart ‘60 mins), Gordon (C. Curran ‘76 mins), Doherty, Burns, Ashford (Gormley ‘76 mins), Casey, Ronan Hale (Wilson ‘60 mins) {Pepper ‘86 mins}, Kearney.

Subs Not Used: Donnelly (GK), Yoro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Kelly, McKendry, Shevlin, Carson (A. Jarvis ‘51 mins), Farren, Lynch, J. Scott, McGonigle, Cole (A. Scott ‘76 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Lowry, McDaid, O’Mahony, Devine.