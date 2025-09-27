STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 2 Carrick Rangers 1
Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds:
16: Jamie Glackin centres the ball and finds Declan McManus on the turn but his shot is deflected into the gloves of Nathan Gartside.
23: The post denies Coleraine the opener as Rowan McDonald and Zane Okoro combine on the right-hand side to find Joel Cooper who rattles the upright.
26: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (Waide)
The Showgrounds is stunned as Ryan Waide is alert to pick up a loose ball inside the box and convert under Aidan Harris.
32: Chance for the visitors as the ball is played over the top for Nedas Maciulaitis who smashes over.
39: Opportunity for Carrick on the counter but Daniel Gibson's low effort is held by Harris.
44: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Okoro) Carrick Rangers 1
Bannsiders are level as Levi Ives picks out Okoro on the right-hand side and winger bursts into the box, with the ball going into the net via a deflection.
H-T: Coleraine 1 Carrick Rangers 1
49: Kodi Lyons-Foster prevents a goalbound effort with his head from Nedas Maciulaitis from just inside the box.
56: The hosts go close next as a lovely team move sees Okoro playing in Jamie Glackin but his attempt is straight at Gartside.
61: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Cooper) Carrick Rangers 1
A lovely team move is rewarded as Coleraine hit the front. Will Patching’s pass releases Glackin and he crosses for Cooper to smash into the net.
84: Coleraine look to seal the deal on matters as Cooper has the vision to pick out Glackin but his strike is palmed away by Gartside.
F-T: Coleraine 2 Carrick Rangers 1
COLERAINE: Harris, Jarvis, Boyle, Lyons-Foster (Stewart ‘70 mins), Patching, Cooper, Ives, Glackin (Long ‘90 mins), McDonald, Okoro (McGregor ‘71 mins), McManus (Shevlin ‘71 mins).
Subs Not Used: Hoey-Kemp (GK), Doherty, Devlin.
CARRICK RANGERS: Gartside, Burns, Callacher, Waide, Gibson, Maciulaitis, McCullough, Steele, Crowe (Cherry ‘64 mins), Snoddy, McKay (Buchanan-Rolleston ‘76 mins).
Subs Not Used: Pengelly (GK), Boyd, James, Grills, McCawl.
Referee: Ben McMaster