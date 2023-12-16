Dungannon Swifts picked up a precious three points on the road as two late goals seal a 3-2 win against Coleraine on the Ballycastle Road.

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

1: Chance inside the first 30 seconds for Coleraine as the ball is worked out to Andy Scott who has a low effort saved.

12: Rodney McAree’s side threaten as Ben Gallagher creates space for himself on the left-hand side and crosses for Ethan McGee who heads over.

Tomas Galvin celebrates his strike for Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds

23: The ball is worked to Gallagher inside the box but his shot from an acute angle is easily held by Gareth Deane.

28: Conor McKendry picks the ball up on the by-line but his driven effort is off target for the Bannsiders.

31: Coleraine smash the woodwork as Scott’s cross is chested down by Michael McCrudden who sees his close range attempt saved and pushed onto the crossbar by Dunne.

32: The ball lands to Lee Lynch at the edge of the box but the midfielder lets fly with a strike that goes over the bar.

34: Lynch’s free-kick from 20 yards goes inches wide of the near post.

38: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Lusty)

The visitors take the lead from the spot after McKendry was adjudged to have handled Adam Glenny’s cross. The resulting spot kick is comfortably dispatched by Larne loanee Matthew Lusty.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Dungannon Swifts 1

50: Swifts defender Glenny heads into the gloves of Deane from a corner-kick.

59: Lynch retrieves possession at the edge of Dungannon’s penalty area and finds Kane who sends a strike wide.

69: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (O’Hara) Dungannon Swifts 1

An equaliser for the hosts as McKendry’s cross is swept home by Ciaran O’Hara for his second goal in as many matches.

73: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (D. Jarvis) Dungannon Swifts 1

What a turnaround by the hosts as Glackin’s cross is cleared only as far as Dean Jarvis who finds the back of the net with a superb half volley.

81: Dean Curry’s goal bound strike for the Swifts is deflected out for a corner by Dean Jarvis.

87: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 2 (Galvin)

Cathal McGinty’s through ball is on the money for substitute Tomas Galvin to convert.

90: GOAL – Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 3 (Lusty)

Another penalty for the Swifts sees them go 3-2 in front as Lusty converts the rebound after his initial penalty was saved.

F-T: Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 3

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, A. Jarvis, McKendry, Farren, Lynch, Glackin (Mitchell ‘81 mins), McCrudden (McLaughlin ‘65 mins), Scott (O’Mahony ‘52 mins), O'Hara.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Cole, Wallace, Devine.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Curry, Marron, Dillon, Glenny, Gallagher (Galvin ‘67 mins), McGinty, Lusty, Alves (S. Scott ‘59 mins), Bigirimana (Moore ‘83 mins).

Subs Not Used: Mitchell (GK), J. Scott, Hutchinson, Hegarty.