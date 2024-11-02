STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 4 Dungannon Swifts 1

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 16:52 BST
Matthew Shevlin’s hat-trick helped Coleraine record back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season at the expense of Dungannon Swifts.

Here is a story of the match at The Showgrounds as Coleraine ran out 4-1 victors.

13: Adam Glenny tries his luck with a strike from distance but the ball sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

39: A fantastic run and cross by Lyndon Kane just misses the outstretched boot of Matthew Shevlin.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates after completing his hat-trick for Coleraine in the home win against Dungannon Swiftsplaceholder image
Matthew Shevlin celebrates after completing his hat-trick for Coleraine in the home win against Dungannon Swifts

42: Half chance for Coleraine as Connor Murray’s first time cross meets Jamie McGonigle but his effort is tamed as Declan Dunne holds.

45: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 0

Bannsiders make the breakthrough as Jamie Glackin’s corner is headed goalwards by Rhyss Campbell, allowing Shevlin to rifle home.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

47: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Knowles)

A stunning start to the second-half for the visitors as Leo Alves’ free-kick is headed into the net by James Knowles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

53: John McGovern tees up Kealan Dillon who fires an effort over the crossbar.

56: Campbell is next to have a go but his low shot is comfortably gathered by Dunne.

61: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Wallace own goal) Dungannon Swifts 1

McGonigle pokes the ball out to Kane on the right flank and his wicked delivery forces Danny Wallace into scoring an own goal.

65: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One that Rodney McAree’s men won’t want to see back as McGonigle’s effort towards goal is steered into the net by Shevlin for his second of the afternoon.

69: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 1

Shevlin secures the match ball from the penalty spot after Glenny brought down Campbell inside the box.

83: Both teams emptying the bench with the BetMcLean Cup second round ties firmly in mind.

F-T: Coleraine 4 Dungannon Swifts 1

COLERAINE: Little, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle (Carse ‘83 mins), Campbell (Smith ‘78 mins), Shevlin (McLaughlin ‘83 mins), Murray (Gaston ‘78 mins), McClelland, Glackin (Harkin ‘46 mins), McGonigle, Devine.

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Stewart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Knowles (Galvin ‘70 mins), McGovern, Dillon (McAleese ‘76 mins), Alves (Maguire ‘58 mins), Glenny, McGinty, Wallace (J. Scott ‘76 mins), Mitchell (Boyd ‘70 mins), Bigirimana.

Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), King.

Referee: Steven Gregg

Related topics:ColerainePremiership
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice