Matthew Shevlin’s hat-trick helped Coleraine record back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season at the expense of Dungannon Swifts.

Here is a story of the match at The Showgrounds as Coleraine ran out 4-1 victors.

13: Adam Glenny tries his luck with a strike from distance but the ball sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

39: A fantastic run and cross by Lyndon Kane just misses the outstretched boot of Matthew Shevlin.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates after completing his hat-trick for Coleraine in the home win against Dungannon Swifts

42: Half chance for Coleraine as Connor Murray’s first time cross meets Jamie McGonigle but his effort is tamed as Declan Dunne holds.

45: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 0

Bannsiders make the breakthrough as Jamie Glackin’s corner is headed goalwards by Rhyss Campbell, allowing Shevlin to rifle home.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

47: GOAL – Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Knowles)

A stunning start to the second-half for the visitors as Leo Alves’ free-kick is headed into the net by James Knowles.

53: John McGovern tees up Kealan Dillon who fires an effort over the crossbar.

56: Campbell is next to have a go but his low shot is comfortably gathered by Dunne.

61: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Wallace own goal) Dungannon Swifts 1

McGonigle pokes the ball out to Kane on the right flank and his wicked delivery forces Danny Wallace into scoring an own goal.

65: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 1

One that Rodney McAree’s men won’t want to see back as McGonigle’s effort towards goal is steered into the net by Shevlin for his second of the afternoon.

69: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (Shevlin) Dungannon Swifts 1

Shevlin secures the match ball from the penalty spot after Glenny brought down Campbell inside the box.

83: Both teams emptying the bench with the BetMcLean Cup second round ties firmly in mind.

F-T: Coleraine 4 Dungannon Swifts 1

COLERAINE: Little, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle (Carse ‘83 mins), Campbell (Smith ‘78 mins), Shevlin (McLaughlin ‘83 mins), Murray (Gaston ‘78 mins), McClelland, Glackin (Harkin ‘46 mins), McGonigle, Devine.

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Stewart.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S. Scott, Knowles (Galvin ‘70 mins), McGovern, Dillon (McAleese ‘76 mins), Alves (Maguire ‘58 mins), Glenny, McGinty, Wallace (J. Scott ‘76 mins), Mitchell (Boyd ‘70 mins), Bigirimana.

Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), King.