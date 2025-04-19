Jay Boyd celebrates after netting in the comfortable home win against Coleraine

A Jay Boyd-inspired hat-trick helped Crusaders pick up all three points and move up to 4th in the Sports Direct Premiership table at the expense of Coleraine.

Here’s a story of the match from Seaview.

1: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Boyd) Coleraine 0

That didn’t take long – precisely 27 seconds – as a long ball forward isn’t defended by Charles Dunne, allowing Jay Boyd through on goal and he made no mistake.

6: Chance for Coleraine as a good passage of play results in Ronan Doherty’s cross being headed towards goal by Matthew Shevlin but Johnny Tuffey makes a smart stop.

16: A chance presents itself to Rhyss Campbell following Tuffey’s poor kick out but the winger drags his attempt off target.

32: Another sight of goal for the Bannsiders as McManus plays in strike partner Shevlin who blazes over.

38: A corner by Williamson is headed over the bar by Larmour.

40: So close yet again for Coleraine as Jamie Glackin's cross finds Shevlin at the near post and his flicked header clips the top of the bar.

H-T: Crusaders 1 Coleraine 0

47: First chance of the second-half falls to Crusaders as Alex King drills over from Harry Franklin’s cut back

56: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Boyd) Coleraine 0

A second for the hosts as Glackin inadvertently sends the ball into Boyd’s path and the striker makes no mistake.

61: The Bannsiders go in search of a much-needed lifeline as McManus bends an effort wide beyond the far post.

66: Should be 3-0 to the hosts as substitute Lloyd Anderson plays in Harry Franklin and his strike hits the crossbar.

70: A big chance again for Crusaders as Boyd picks out the run of Williamson who arrows just off target.

71: Close again for the hosts as Franklin is sent through on goal and he is thwarted by a combination of the post and Brown.

85: GOAL – Crusaders 3 (Boyd) Coleraine 0

The match ball is confirmed for Boyd as the striker slots home a penalty after Kyle McClelland was adjudged to have brought down Josh O’Connor inside the box.

F-T: Crusaders 3 Coleraine 0

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Lowry, Forsythe (Downey ‘69 mins), O’Rourke, Williamson (McCart ‘82 mins), Larmour, King, Boyd, Franklin (O’Connor ‘82 mins), Barr (Anderson ‘65 mins).

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Weir, Clarke.

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane (Spence ‘66 mins), Jarvis, Boyle, Campbell (Smith ‘79 mins), Shevlin (Devine ‘75 mins), Burns (Scott ‘79 mins), Glackin, Doherty (McClelland ‘75 mins), Dunne, McManus.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Stewart.