STORY OF THE MATCH: Crusaders 3 Coleraine 0
Here’s a story of the match from Seaview.
1: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Boyd) Coleraine 0
That didn’t take long – precisely 27 seconds – as a long ball forward isn’t defended by Charles Dunne, allowing Jay Boyd through on goal and he made no mistake.
6: Chance for Coleraine as a good passage of play results in Ronan Doherty’s cross being headed towards goal by Matthew Shevlin but Johnny Tuffey makes a smart stop.
16: A chance presents itself to Rhyss Campbell following Tuffey’s poor kick out but the winger drags his attempt off target.
32: Another sight of goal for the Bannsiders as McManus plays in strike partner Shevlin who blazes over.
38: A corner by Williamson is headed over the bar by Larmour.
40: So close yet again for Coleraine as Jamie Glackin's cross finds Shevlin at the near post and his flicked header clips the top of the bar.
H-T: Crusaders 1 Coleraine 0
47: First chance of the second-half falls to Crusaders as Alex King drills over from Harry Franklin’s cut back
56: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Boyd) Coleraine 0
A second for the hosts as Glackin inadvertently sends the ball into Boyd’s path and the striker makes no mistake.
61: The Bannsiders go in search of a much-needed lifeline as McManus bends an effort wide beyond the far post.
66: Should be 3-0 to the hosts as substitute Lloyd Anderson plays in Harry Franklin and his strike hits the crossbar.
70: A big chance again for Crusaders as Boyd picks out the run of Williamson who arrows just off target.
71: Close again for the hosts as Franklin is sent through on goal and he is thwarted by a combination of the post and Brown.
85: GOAL – Crusaders 3 (Boyd) Coleraine 0
The match ball is confirmed for Boyd as the striker slots home a penalty after Kyle McClelland was adjudged to have brought down Josh O’Connor inside the box.
F-T: Crusaders 3 Coleraine 0
CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Lowry, Forsythe (Downey ‘69 mins), O’Rourke, Williamson (McCart ‘82 mins), Larmour, King, Boyd, Franklin (O’Connor ‘82 mins), Barr (Anderson ‘65 mins).
Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Weir, Clarke.
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane (Spence ‘66 mins), Jarvis, Boyle, Campbell (Smith ‘79 mins), Shevlin (Devine ‘75 mins), Burns (Scott ‘79 mins), Glackin, Doherty (McClelland ‘75 mins), Dunne, McManus.
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Stewart.
Referee: Evan Boyce
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.