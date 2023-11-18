Dungannon Swifts moved off the bottom of the table after a comfortable 4-1 victory against Newry City.

Here’s a story of the match at Stangmore Park:

3: Big miss for Dungannon as Leo Alves plays in Matthew Lusty who somehow fires over from close range.

6: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 (Lusty) Newry City 0

Thomas Galvin celebrates his goal for Dungannon Swifts against Newry City at Stangmore Park

Opening goal for the Swifts as Cathal McGinty squares the ball for Lusty who expertly finds the bottom corner.

10: First opportunity for the visitors as Dungannon lose the ball in an inviting area with Salley blazing the ball off target.

12: Lorcan Forde has a strike blocked for Newry City by an alert Caolan Marron, with Daniel Hughes sending his follow-up wide.

16: A mistake by Stephen Moan allows Lusty through on goal but he misses from an acute angle.

28: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 2 (Galvin) Newry City 0

A second for Dungannon as Kealan Dillon’s free-kick is saved onto the crossbar, with Galvin alert to convert the rebound from close range.

35: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 3 (Galvin) Newry City 0

A ball into the box isn’t cleared by the Newry defence and Galvin finishes with aplomb via a driven effort on the turn.

40: Lusty tries to add his second of the afternoon as he shimmies a defender but he arrows off target.

44: A big opportunity comes and goes for Gary Boyle’s side as Forde is clean through on goal but he’s denied via a smart block by Conor Mitchell.

44: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 3 Newry City 1 (Curry own goal)

A lifeline for City as Hughes’ driven cross is diverted into his own net by Dean Curry.

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 3 Newry City 1

51: Galvin wins possession back and attempts an effort from distance that fizzes over the crossbar.

56: Free-kick specialist Dillon almost adds another one to the collection but the midfielder can’t keep his effort on target.

59: Close for Newry City as a cross into the area is kept alive b Adam Carroll and his close range attempt is smothered by Mitchell.

67: The Swifts should put the result beyond doubt as Dillon slips in Lusty but he arrows wide when one-on-one with the ‘keeper.

68: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 4 (Devine) Newry City 1

A devastating impact by the substitute as Ethan Devine’s effort from the edge of the box goes beyond Tom Murphy and into the net.

75: Another shot by Dillon from distance goes off target in the rain at Stangmore Park.

F-T: Dungannon Swifts 4 Newry City 1

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Mitchell, Curry, Marron, Dillon (Gallagher '90 mins), S. Scott, Glenny, McGinty, Lusty (Maguire '90 mins), Alves (Knowles '73 mins), Bigirimana (Hutchinson '90 mins), Galvin (Devine '63 mins)

Subs Not Used: Dunne (GK), J. Scott.

NEWRY CITY: Murphy, N. Healy, McGivern, McKeown, Carroll (Newell '81 mins), Hughes (J. McGovern '64 mins), Salley, Moan, Forde, Mooney (B. Nealy '73 mins), Poynton.

Subs Not Used: Maguire (GK), O'Connor, Owens, P. McGovern.