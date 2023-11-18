STORY OF THE MATCH: Dungannon Swifts 4 Newry City 1
Here’s a story of the match at Stangmore Park:
3: Big miss for Dungannon as Leo Alves plays in Matthew Lusty who somehow fires over from close range.
6: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 1 (Lusty) Newry City 0
Opening goal for the Swifts as Cathal McGinty squares the ball for Lusty who expertly finds the bottom corner.
10: First opportunity for the visitors as Dungannon lose the ball in an inviting area with Salley blazing the ball off target.
12: Lorcan Forde has a strike blocked for Newry City by an alert Caolan Marron, with Daniel Hughes sending his follow-up wide.
16: A mistake by Stephen Moan allows Lusty through on goal but he misses from an acute angle.
28: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 2 (Galvin) Newry City 0
A second for Dungannon as Kealan Dillon’s free-kick is saved onto the crossbar, with Galvin alert to convert the rebound from close range.
35: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 3 (Galvin) Newry City 0
A ball into the box isn’t cleared by the Newry defence and Galvin finishes with aplomb via a driven effort on the turn.
40: Lusty tries to add his second of the afternoon as he shimmies a defender but he arrows off target.
44: A big opportunity comes and goes for Gary Boyle’s side as Forde is clean through on goal but he’s denied via a smart block by Conor Mitchell.
44: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 3 Newry City 1 (Curry own goal)
A lifeline for City as Hughes’ driven cross is diverted into his own net by Dean Curry.
H-T: Dungannon Swifts 3 Newry City 1
51: Galvin wins possession back and attempts an effort from distance that fizzes over the crossbar.
56: Free-kick specialist Dillon almost adds another one to the collection but the midfielder can’t keep his effort on target.
59: Close for Newry City as a cross into the area is kept alive b Adam Carroll and his close range attempt is smothered by Mitchell.
67: The Swifts should put the result beyond doubt as Dillon slips in Lusty but he arrows wide when one-on-one with the ‘keeper.
68: GOAL – Dungannon Swifts 4 (Devine) Newry City 1
A devastating impact by the substitute as Ethan Devine’s effort from the edge of the box goes beyond Tom Murphy and into the net.
75: Another shot by Dillon from distance goes off target in the rain at Stangmore Park.
F-T: Dungannon Swifts 4 Newry City 1
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Mitchell, Curry, Marron, Dillon (Gallagher '90 mins), S. Scott, Glenny, McGinty, Lusty (Maguire '90 mins), Alves (Knowles '73 mins), Bigirimana (Hutchinson '90 mins), Galvin (Devine '63 mins)
Subs Not Used: Dunne (GK), J. Scott.
NEWRY CITY: Murphy, N. Healy, McGivern, McKeown, Carroll (Newell '81 mins), Hughes (J. McGovern '64 mins), Salley, Moan, Forde, Mooney (B. Nealy '73 mins), Poynton.
Subs Not Used: Maguire (GK), O'Connor, Owens, P. McGovern.
Referee: Shane McGonigle