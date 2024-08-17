STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 3 Carrick Rangers 0
Here’s a story of the match at Lakeview Park.
1: Carrick Rangers striker Daniel Gibson tries his luck from distance but his audacious lob is held by Nathan Gartside.
7: A good cross by Gibson isn’t cleared by the Loughgall defence with Curtis Allen firing wide.
9: Caolan McAleer’s corner kick is headed wide by Tiarnan Kelly.
12: Another corner kick creates danger for Loughgall as Kelly sends another attempt off target.
17: Pablo Andrade’s deep free-kick is headed goalwards by Andy Hoey but Ross Glendinning saves.
18: Big chance for the visitors as Gibson’s cross is on the money for Allen who hits the post.
27: GOAL – Loughgall 1 (Gibson) Carrick Rangers 0
A corner kick delivery by Jamie Rea meets the head of Jordan Gibson who rises the highest to head home.
43: Ryan Waide can’t keep a 25-yard free-kick below the crossbar.
27: GOAL – Loughgall 2 (Gibson) Carrick Rangers 0
Exactly the same outcome leads to Loughgall’s second as Rea’s cross is headed in by Gibson.
H-T: Loughgall 2 Carrick Rangers 0
56: Paul Heatley’s cross is cleared as far as Joe Crowe who hits a half volley straight into the gloves of Nathan Gartside.
68: A free-kick by Gibson sails narrowly over as he goes close to securing his hat-trick.
69: Another set-piece would yield the next chance as Heatley flashes a half volley wide.
74: Gibson’s cross to the back post meets Emmett McGuckin on the slide but his attempt is wide.
83: A superb low effort by Alberto Balde looks certain to find the net but Glendinning dives low.
87: Clever feet by Loughgall substitute Benji Magee allows him to burst into the area but his near post drive saved by Glendinning.
90: GOAL – Loughgall 3 (Magee) Carrick Rangers 0
What an impact by Magee as he nestles an unstoppable effort into the top corner.
F-T: Loughgall 3 Carrick Rangers 0
LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Waide (Magee ‘74 mins), Ferris (Boyd ‘85 mins), Hoey, McAleer (Balde ‘77 mins), Gibson, Kerr.
Subs Not Used: Turker (GK), McDermott, Harvey, McCloskey.
CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Watson, Allen (McGuckin ‘70 mins), Maciulaitis (Heatley ‘46 mins), McCullough (Cherry ‘70 mins), Buchanan-Rolleston (Kalla ‘87 mins), Clucas, Crowe (Gordon ‘87 mins), Gibson.
Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Surgenor.
Referee: Shane McGonigle.
