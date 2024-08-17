Action between Loughgall and Carrick Rangers at Lakeview Park

Loughgall’s first game of the season would prove to be a fruitful one as they sealed a 3-0 win against Carrick Rangers.

Here’s a story of the match at Lakeview Park.

1: Carrick Rangers striker Daniel Gibson tries his luck from distance but his audacious lob is held by Nathan Gartside.

7: A good cross by Gibson isn’t cleared by the Loughgall defence with Curtis Allen firing wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9: Caolan McAleer’s corner kick is headed wide by Tiarnan Kelly.

12: Another corner kick creates danger for Loughgall as Kelly sends another attempt off target.

17: Pablo Andrade’s deep free-kick is headed goalwards by Andy Hoey but Ross Glendinning saves.

18: Big chance for the visitors as Gibson’s cross is on the money for Allen who hits the post.

27: GOAL – Loughgall 1 (Gibson) Carrick Rangers 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner kick delivery by Jamie Rea meets the head of Jordan Gibson who rises the highest to head home.

43: Ryan Waide can’t keep a 25-yard free-kick below the crossbar.

27: GOAL – Loughgall 2 (Gibson) Carrick Rangers 0

Exactly the same outcome leads to Loughgall’s second as Rea’s cross is headed in by Gibson.

H-T: Loughgall 2 Carrick Rangers 0

56: Paul Heatley’s cross is cleared as far as Joe Crowe who hits a half volley straight into the gloves of Nathan Gartside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

68: A free-kick by Gibson sails narrowly over as he goes close to securing his hat-trick.

69: Another set-piece would yield the next chance as Heatley flashes a half volley wide.

74: Gibson’s cross to the back post meets Emmett McGuckin on the slide but his attempt is wide.

83: A superb low effort by Alberto Balde looks certain to find the net but Glendinning dives low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

87: Clever feet by Loughgall substitute Benji Magee allows him to burst into the area but his near post drive saved by Glendinning.

90: GOAL – Loughgall 3 (Magee) Carrick Rangers 0

What an impact by Magee as he nestles an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

F-T: Loughgall 3 Carrick Rangers 0

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Waide (Magee ‘74 mins), Ferris (Boyd ‘85 mins), Hoey, McAleer (Balde ‘77 mins), Gibson, Kerr.

Subs Not Used: Turker (GK), McDermott, Harvey, McCloskey.

CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Watson, Allen (McGuckin ‘70 mins), Maciulaitis (Heatley ‘46 mins), McCullough (Cherry ‘70 mins), Buchanan-Rolleston (Kalla ‘87 mins), Clucas, Crowe (Gordon ‘87 mins), Gibson.

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Surgenor.