​The Crues enjoy a position level at the top of the early league standings alongside Linfield off an unbeaten start and four wins to date.

A thrilling midweek 2-2 draw with Glentoran at the Oval marked a share of the spoils which helped to extend that strong opening run.

However, Spiers is aware injury and illness have already had an impact and Crusaders host newly-promoted Loughgall this weekend with a number of question marks over selection.

Crusaders players celebrate Jordan Owens' equaliser in the midweek 2-2 draw with Glentoran that helped to extend an unbeaten start to the Sports Direct Premiership campaign they carry into Saturday's home game with Loughgall. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

As a result, Spiers has highlighted the benefits of a successful recruitment drive designed to bolster numbers with a long season in mind.

"Home to Loughgall is another big game,” said Spiers in the aftermath of the Glentoran draw. "Obviously we’ve lost Jordan Forsythe (suspension), Philip Lowry came off with an injury and Billy Joe Burns and Rory McKeown were both sick before the game .

"Jimmy Callacher is going for a scan (knee injury).

"We’re going to have to regroup for another tough game on Saturday.

"We have a bit of a bigger squad this year, we’ve brought a bit of youth into the team and we’ve more legs in the team.

"But you’re going to need it over the course of the season.”

Spiers was full of praise for the attacking intent on display in Tuesday’s draw at the Oval which featured four goals and a player sent off from each side.

"You’re 2-1 down and we brought on four or five forward-thinking players,” he said. "We tried to go for it even when 2-1 down and then after the equaliser I thought we were going to go on and win it.

"The first half Glentoran had a lot of the ball but we changed our shape and we got up the pitch better.

"We came here twice last year and got no points...so a point is something better at least.

"There’s not many teams will come here and pick up a point.”