Brighton & Hove Albion broke Co. Armagh hearts as the Premier League side won the Premier section of the SuperCupNI on penalty kicks.

After the entertaining game finished 1-1 after 70 minutes, the tie would be settled via spot-kicks and Brighton held their nerve to win the shoot-out 4-2 as Armagh’s wait for success in the competition continues.

Brighton made a quick start to the match as they took the lead inside the opening minute.

A corner-kick delivery by Zebedee Lawson was right on the money for defender Tobi Akapo to convert from close range.

Brighton’s Tobi Akapo celebrates after he heads home in the first minute against Co Armagh

On nine minutes, a great ball into the area by Cristiano Anah met the head of Austin Pugh, and just when it looked like a second goal for the Seagulls, Armagh stopper Sean Hamill made a brilliant low stop.

Soon after, Armagh had their first sight of goal as the in-form Paul McGovern had a strike from distance comfortably gathered by Stan Williamson.

Three minutes later, it would be Newry City's McGovern who would go close again as the attacking midfielder picked up possession and let fly with a fizzing effort that forced Williamson into action.

On 18 minutes, Armagh would be awarded a penalty as skipper Alex Eakin was brought down by Jackson Morby inside the box. A confident Jacob Farr stepped-up and tucked his away his spot-kick with ease to level the tie.

The influential McGovern was beginning to pick up good positions and he was alive to a loose ball from a throw-in but his acrobatic effort failed to land below the crossbar.

Just before the half-time whistle, Brighton played themselves into trouble inside their own box with Parsons testing the gloves of Williamson.

Armagh would create all the early chances of the second-half as Paul Stanfield fired over, before McGovern’s header went over the crossbar from Rhys Williamson’s cross.

With three minutes go, Armagh thought they found a late winner as Harry Gough’s shot came crashing off the crossbar with Williamson rooted to the spot.

However, the contest would come down to penalties and misses from Eakin and Farr proved costly for Armagh as Brighton netted all four.

PREMIER SECTION WINNERS:

SuperCupNI: Brighton & Hove Albion

SuperCupNI Globe: Manchester United

SuperCupNI Vase: Rangers

SuperCupNI Bowl: Middlesbrough