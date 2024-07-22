Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year’s SuperCupNI tournament gets under way today across five different competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the fixtures, timings and venues for day one of the tournament which will feature 64 teams of girls and boys across five age groups, who will participate in over 150 competitive matches across the week.

Last night, thousands of spectators filled the streets of Coleraine and packed the stands and terraces of the Coleraine Showgrounds, giving a rousing welcome to over 1,200 elite young footballers from around the globe at the tournament’s annual welcome parade and opening ceremony.

BOYS PREMIER:

IDA Bermuda pictured at last night's SuperCupNI parade and ceremony at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Down v West Cork Academy – 11:00 AM – Coleraine Showgrounds

Skouted FC v Intercontinental FA – 3:00 PM – Riada Stadium

Co Londonderry v Brighton – 3:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds

Co Antrim v Co Armagh – 6:30 PM – Broughshane

Dundalk SL v Inter CT – 6:30 PM – The Heights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoshi High School v Middlesbrough – 6:30 PM – Parker Avenue

Otago v Hamilton Academical – 6:30 PM – Castlerock

Manchester United v Co Fermanagh – 7:00 PM – Riada Stadium

Toluca v Barca Academy Dubai – 7:00 PM – Limavady Showgrounds

Rangers v Co Tyrone – 7:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds

BOYS JUNIOR:

Celtic v Charlton Athletic – 2:00 PM – Scroggy Road

Rangers v Co Fermanagh – 2:30 PM – Bushmills

Co Down v Co Armagh – 2:30 PM – Anderson Park

Co Antrim v Blackburn Rovers – 2:30 PM – Broughshane

Stevenage v St Francis – 3:00 PM – The Heights

St Patrick's Athletic v FC America – 3:00 PM – Kells

Co Tyrone v DME Football – 3:00 PM – Castlerock

Co Londonderry v West Ham United – 7:00 PM – Seahaven

BOYS MINOR:

Glenavon v Stevenage – 11:00 AM – Parker Avenue

Coleraine v Crusaders – 11:00 AM – Bushmills

Celtic v USSSA Select – 11:00 AM – Riada (2)

Ballymena United v Cliftonville – 11:00 AM – Kells

IDA Bermuda v Plymouth Argyle – 11:00 AM – The Warren

Surf Select v Kilmarnock – 11:00 AM – Castlerock

Linfield v Ross County – 11:00 AM – Anderson Park

Glentoran v Loughgall – 11:00 AM – The Heights

GIRLS PREMIER:

Manchester United v USSSA Select – 4:30 PM – Rathcoole

Aston Villa v Surf Select – 4:30 PM – Mossley

Wolves v Galway United – 4:30 PM – Chimney Corner

Northern Ireland v Athlone Town – 7:00 PM – Dixon Park

GIRLS JUNIOR:

FC America v Linfield – 1:30 PM – Mossley

South Belfast YL v Crusaders – 1:30 PM – Rathcoole