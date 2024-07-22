SuperCupNI 2024: Fixtures, venues and kick-off times for day one of the tournament
Here is the fixtures, timings and venues for day one of the tournament which will feature 64 teams of girls and boys across five age groups, who will participate in over 150 competitive matches across the week.
Last night, thousands of spectators filled the streets of Coleraine and packed the stands and terraces of the Coleraine Showgrounds, giving a rousing welcome to over 1,200 elite young footballers from around the globe at the tournament’s annual welcome parade and opening ceremony.
BOYS PREMIER:
Down v West Cork Academy – 11:00 AM – Coleraine Showgrounds
Skouted FC v Intercontinental FA – 3:00 PM – Riada Stadium
Co Londonderry v Brighton – 3:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds
Co Antrim v Co Armagh – 6:30 PM – Broughshane
Dundalk SL v Inter CT – 6:30 PM – The Heights
Shoshi High School v Middlesbrough – 6:30 PM – Parker Avenue
Otago v Hamilton Academical – 6:30 PM – Castlerock
Manchester United v Co Fermanagh – 7:00 PM – Riada Stadium
Toluca v Barca Academy Dubai – 7:00 PM – Limavady Showgrounds
Rangers v Co Tyrone – 7:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds
BOYS JUNIOR:
Celtic v Charlton Athletic – 2:00 PM – Scroggy Road
Rangers v Co Fermanagh – 2:30 PM – Bushmills
Co Down v Co Armagh – 2:30 PM – Anderson Park
Co Antrim v Blackburn Rovers – 2:30 PM – Broughshane
Stevenage v St Francis – 3:00 PM – The Heights
St Patrick's Athletic v FC America – 3:00 PM – Kells
Co Tyrone v DME Football – 3:00 PM – Castlerock
Co Londonderry v West Ham United – 7:00 PM – Seahaven
BOYS MINOR:
Glenavon v Stevenage – 11:00 AM – Parker Avenue
Coleraine v Crusaders – 11:00 AM – Bushmills
Celtic v USSSA Select – 11:00 AM – Riada (2)
Ballymena United v Cliftonville – 11:00 AM – Kells
IDA Bermuda v Plymouth Argyle – 11:00 AM – The Warren
Surf Select v Kilmarnock – 11:00 AM – Castlerock
Linfield v Ross County – 11:00 AM – Anderson Park
Glentoran v Loughgall – 11:00 AM – The Heights
GIRLS PREMIER:
Manchester United v USSSA Select – 4:30 PM – Rathcoole
Aston Villa v Surf Select – 4:30 PM – Mossley
Wolves v Galway United – 4:30 PM – Chimney Corner
Northern Ireland v Athlone Town – 7:00 PM – Dixon Park
GIRLS JUNIOR:
FC America v Linfield – 1:30 PM – Mossley
South Belfast YL v Crusaders – 1:30 PM – Rathcoole
Larne v Surf Select – 3:30 PM – Dixon Park
