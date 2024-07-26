Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United captain Poppy Lyons-Walker has hailed the competitive nature of the girls’ Premier section at this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

The Red Devils would lift the SuperCupNI competition in their maiden appearance at the tournament as they won 2-1 against Northern Ireland at Dixon Park.

Both sides had impressively topped their group, with United only dropping points to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, while Northern Ireland had won all three games and looked strong favourites ahead of the clash.

In the end it was Manchester United who edged past the hosts with goals from Ellen Marsh and Pixie Bradley enough to secure the title. Northern Ireland’s goalscorer was Jessica McGuinness who also rattled the bar from 35 yards after an audacious free-kick from all of 35 yards.

Manchester United girls celebrated success in the Premier section of the SuperCupNI. (Photo: Ephy McConnell)

McGuinness who was in fine form all week picked up the player of the tournament award and the top goalscorer award but couldn’t grab that elusive second goal.

"It's an absolute honour,” Lyons-Walker told SuperCupNI’s social media channels.

"I'm so proud of every single one of the girls...they all played a part on the pitch and I'm buzzing.

"I always believe in the girls, we always fight to the end and I never doubted the girls.

"It's been a great experience here.

"I'd like to thank everyone for making this happen from the hospitality to the coaches who allowed us to be here.

"The level of football at this tournament has been really good.

"Northern Ireland are a great team and we played Aston Villa in our last game who are also a good team.

"All the little kids looking for photographs and autographs, it's just great support for everyone."

In the girls’ Junior final, Surf Select took home the trophy after a fine win over Larne FC at Dixon Park.

The Americans struggled to break down an organised Larne FC defence but three late goals proved pivotal as Surf returned across the Atlantic with the Junior title once again.

GIRLS’ PREMIER SECTION WINNERS:

SuperCupNI: Manchester United

SuperCupNI Globe: Aston Villa

SuperCupNI Bowl: Galway United

SuperCupNI Vase: Surf Select

GIRLS’ JUNIOR SECTION WINNERS:

SuperCupNI: Surf Select

SuperCupNI Globe: South Belfast YL