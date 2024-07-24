Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loughgall Minor manager Samuel Cartwright says his players "couldn't have asked for a better group" at this year's SuperCupNI tournament.

The Villagers picked up four points from their three games against Glentoran, Celtic and USSSA Select to finish second in the group.

Cartwright stated that playing against different teams has been a welcome task for his players as they face Cliftonville in the semi-final of the SCNI Globe on Thursday at Kells.

He said: "It's some week for the players.

Loughgall have taken four points from three SuperCupNI games against Celtic, Glentoran and USSSA Select. (Photo: DK Sports Media)

"We are used to playing the same teams all season but to now have a week away from home and to play against Celtic, Glentoran and an American team, we couldn't have picked a better group.

"This is exactly what we were hoping for by playing a local team, Celtic were the big draw and today against an American side.

"It's been a great week for them in terms of style of play, getting to play against different people they don't know, it's been brilliant."

The Reds are set to provide stiff competition for Cartwright's boys - but he has eyes set on bringing silverware back to Lakeview Park come the end of Friday.

"I think we set out at the start of the week that we are here to win something," he stressed.

"We are here to win a trophy as there's no point coming up here for anything else.

"Yes, it's a brilliant week away and a great experience for them but we are still here to play football and win games.

"Ultimately, our aim for the rest of the week is can we win a trophy? Regardless whether that's the second-placed one or third-placed one, we want to win something and that's the mentality of the boys."

Loughgall’s players and staff have been staying in Ballintoy and Cartwright added that it has been the perfect location in terms of spending time away from the pitch.

He added: "Staying in Ballintoy has been good craic...and the boys haven't been staying up too late.

"We've been to the beach and it's some setting around here.