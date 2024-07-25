The SuperCupNI tournament is 'a big part of our calendar every year', says Rangers lead coach Greg Statt
The Light Blues chief made the comments after his side suffered a 5-2 defeat to derby rivals Celtic in the Junior section of the competition at a packed Scroggy Road in Limavady.
"It was a disappointing result for us today but in terms of coming over to the SuperCupNI, it's a big part of our calendar every year and we love it,” he said.
"The environment, the fans and the crowds are something our lads have probably never had the chance to play in front of.
"That type of environment is challenging but it's really good for them for their long-term development and that's what we're looking for.
"We've played against a lot of different styles of teams, different pitches, small and big pitches, astro and grass...which are again all good development challenges for the lads.
"There's some areas for us to take home and work on and are all part of development football.
"It's been a disappointing tournament for us as a squad but the development and challenges we face is why we love coming to the SuperCupNI.”
Rangers finish their Junior section tomorrow and Statt is hoping to end on a high.
"It’s going to be tough for the lads to get themselves up for tomorrow,” he added.
"But any game is an opportunity when you’re playing for Rangers to show what you can do.
“We will get them ready and hopefully the lads can come out and enjoy the last game of the SuperCupNI.”