H&W Welders have continued to prepare for the upcoming Championship season with a gruelling friendly schedule against top-flight opposition and manager Paul Kee was impressed with the performance produced during Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Glenavon.

The Blanchflower Park outfit have played Crusaders, Coleraine, Glentoran, Portadown, Loughgall, Glenavon and will finish preparations off for Friday’s league opener against Bangor by taking on Linfield.

Kee’s side have lost a number of key players this summer with striker Matthew Ferguson and Kyle Owens both departing, but they’ve also moved to bring in quality with Jamie Robinson arriving from Cliftonville and Brandon Doyle joining after a spell with Crusaders.

Another signing made by Kee that could turn into an inspired piece of business is the recruitment of 21-year-old striker Lewis Mearns, who scored the Welders’ third goal at Mourneview Park and assisted their fourth on a maiden appearance since joining permanently.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. PIC: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

Mearns netted 34 times in all competitions for Ballymena Saturday Morning League side Harryville Homers last season and spent time on trial at Coagh United and former club Ballymena United during pre-season before joining the Belfast outfit.

"He worked hard and he's a real livewire,” Kee told the club’s media channel. “What has impressed me about him is his movement - it's incredible and you don't see that in some players.

"With the right type of service and the attitude he has, he's a really good kid and only 21, there's a lot of potential with him. Brandon is just back from holiday so we knew it would take him a few weeks to settle. He was a threat in behind and I'm really pleased with the four strikers."

While delighted with the overall showing, Kee isn’t about to get carried away with the pre-season result, but has challenged his players to carry that level of performance into their upcoming Championship campaign.

"It's just what the doctor ordered going into the next games...the real stuff starts on Friday night away to Bangor and we'd a bit of everything today,” he added. “Credit to the players because they were magnificent.

"If you come to a Premiership club that have made significant changes...Stephen McDonnell has made good signings here and brought in good players. We went about our business excellently and as the game gradually went on we were really good with the ball.