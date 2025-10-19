Will Patching (left) celebrates after netting from the spot in the 4-0 success against Dungannon Swifts

Ruaidhri Higgins says he is enjoying working with a group of players who want to get better after Coleraine remained top of the Sports Direct Premiership table.

The Bannsiders made it back-to-back wins in the Premiership as they ruthlessly put Dungannon Swifts to the sword at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine found themselves two goals to the good by 21 minutes when Zane Okoro blasted home the opener after good work by Jamie Glackin, before Dean Jarvis’ dangerous delivery forced Caolan Marron into scoring an own goal.

The game was then over as a contest by the hour mark as Joel Cooper netted a fine individual effort as he blasted home after starting a run from inside his own half.

A penalty by Will Patching – after Matthew Shevlin was brought down inside the area – completed the scoring for the hosts who brought Dungannon Swifts’ four-match winning run in the Premiership to an emphatic end.

"Every time we score a goal is a great time, but the timing of the goals was really good,” Higgins said after the game.

"And the quality of the goals are really good, particularly the second goal, I thought it was a fantastic team goal.

"I know it's gone in off one of their players, but I thought the play leading up to it was brilliant.

"I thought the speed of our play was really good, I think we can control the game slightly more, but I have to be delighted.

“Listen, these are a really, really good group of lads who want to get better, who want to be successful, and it gives you a real chance when you have a group like that.”

Coleraine started the month with a defeat to Bangor and Higgins remarked the differences in mindset when watching his team either win or lose.

He added: "To be honest, I think we should have been more in front at half time.

"We created loads of chances, so credit to the players, showing the real hunger, real appetite for the game, and we'll get back in next weekend.

"It's funny when you lose a game, you spend two or three days doom and gloom, when you win a game you enjoy it for 20 minutes and then you start thinking about the next game.

"But no, we're delighted, brilliant result and good performance.”

Portadown at Shamrock Park is the next assignment for Higgins’ boys and he is fully aware of the task at hand after Niall Currie’s men defeated Linfield on Friday night.

"Portadown were exceptional on Friday night, created a number of opportunities, really, really threatening on the counter attack, and we have to be ready for that,” he continued.

"Niall Currie not so long ago was under a wee bit of pressure, and he's actually, in my opinion, been a victim of his own success.

"He got the club promoted from the Championship, finishes what was a really high league position last year, and now he's in a solid enough league position.