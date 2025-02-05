Tomas Cosgrove: Larne's comeback win at Carrick Rangers was all about 'character'
After trailing to Nedas Maciulaitis' first-half opener, the visitors equalised when Sean Graham headed in from Conor McKendry's cross on 66 minutes.
The comeback was completed with seven minutes to go as Tiarnan O'Connor latched onto a ball over the top to strike into the bottom for his first goal since arriving in the January transfer window from H&W Welders.
Larne held on for all three points at the home of their derby rivals as they continue to play catch-up in their Premiership schedule.
"We know what it's always going to be when we come down here," Cosgrove told Larne's social media platforms.
"We had to roll our sleeves up and dig in.
"They just pumped the ball into the box at every opportunity they could get and the boys stood up really well.
"The goal you can make of it what you want, farcical if you ask me, but to come out after being 1-0 down and we haven't been on the best of runs...it showed great character from the boys.
"It's only us who are going to be able to change things in there.
"No one is coming to save us, so the boys need to roll their sleeves up and get on with it.
"Everyone is sticking together, no one is finger pointing or anything like that.
"You saw tonight how together we all were and special mention to the fans to the roar they gave us...it drove us on massively."
Cosgrove admits he has been impressed by O’Connor’s contribution since coming through the door but knows the win will mean nothing if they can’t back it up at home to Crusaders on Saturday.
He said: "He was really good tonight.
"It was probably hard for him the last game we played but tonight he threw himself about and people don't see the ugly side of the stuff he does.
"He holds onto the ball well for us, he tracks back and puts in tackles.
"So for him to break away and get that goal...it was brilliant.
"I feel like tonight could be a big push in the right direction for us.
"There’s no point coming to your rivals and winning and then dropping points at home...I think that’s been our Achilles’ heel this season.”