Tottenham hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino over possible return

The 49-year-old, who is currently in charge of Paris St Germain, left Spurs in November 2019 after five years and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But with Mourinho sacked last month, it is understood Spurs have spoken to the Argentinian regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge.

Pochettino guided PSG to the semi-finals of the Champions League after taking over from Thomas Tuchel in January, beating Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the way, and won the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

But they missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille and there are mixed messages about his future.

The French club were not prepared to comment on “rumours” when approached by the PA news agency and responded by putting out an interview of Pochettino, who has 12 months left on his contract, talking about doing “great things in the future”.

Pochettino, who is understood to be back in London, said in an interview conducted on Monday: “I’m happy with the way the players have adapted to the changes.

“There are many things which could not be changed or which could not be developed for lack of time. But I still think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other types of ideas on the ground, we will do great things in the future.

“And in a club like Paris St Germain, you are forced to think that perfection is accessible and that winning is the only option.

“And for a club like ours, it’s about winning, winning and winning. And come back to win.”

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag and Brighton’s Graham Potter are also candidates, with Antonio Conte also possibly in the mix following his Inter Milan exit.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has been linked to the job, but it is understood there are no plans for talks between the two parties.

